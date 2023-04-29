Brighton vs Wolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Brighton vs Wolves Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brighton vs Wolves match.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Brighton vs Wolves match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Wolves of 29th April in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 29, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 29, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 29, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 29, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 29, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 29, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 29, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 29, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 29, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

April 29, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Brighton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Seagulls' iconic midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The English attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert since Alexis Mac Allister knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Brighton. Likewise, so far this season, the Argentine has been of great importance for the Seagulls to be thinking about the Big Six.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Brighton's final lineup:

R. Sanchez; P. Estupiñán, L. Dunk, A. Webster, J. Veltman; M. Caicedo, P. Grob; K. Mitoma, A. Mac Allister, S. March; E. Ferguson.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the game. 

1:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Wolves lineup:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Brighton and Wolves have met on a total of 120 occasions (17 wins for the Seagulls, 14 draws, 8 wins for Wolverhampton) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Britghton have scored 65 goals, while 41 goals have been scored by Wolverhampton. Their last meeting was on matchday 15 of the current season, when Brighton beat Wolves 2-3 at the Molineux Stadium.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Falmer Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where Brighton & Hove Albion matches are held, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League. It was inaugurated in July 2011, with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the Falmer Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2017 after the company expanded the total number of scanned Premier League venues.

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Looking to get into the Big Six

Brighton, on the other hand, are daydreaming as the Seagulls are currently deep in the fight to enter the Premier League's Big Six and thus close a historic campaign for the club as they would be breaking their own record for the best league appearance. However, the same challenge requires them to have a perfect closing of the campaign that would allow them to remain in the top positions since a mistake could leave them out of the race, on the other hand, by closing everything they have left with victories they would be waiting for the mistake of the team that is currently in 6th place to get the last qualifying ticket to European competition.  
12:45 AM2 hours ago

They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and remain without being part of the elite category of soccer in England, also, after being eliminated in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Wolves now has only one goal to focus on; to keep away from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. Likewise, only a couple of points currently separate Wolves from the fight for relegation and the tranquility in the league, as many teams are in the same situation, increasing the pressure on them. 
12:40 AM2 hours ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Brighton vs Wolves will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as the Lycanthropes are fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, facing the fight to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb a few more places in the overall ranking, while the Seagulls are fighting to stay in the last available place in the Big Six of the Premier League and thus qualify for their first international competition in the UEFA Conference League, as well as having the opportunity to face the best teams in Europe. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
12:35 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Brighton vs Wolves match will be played at Falmer Stadium, in Brighton & Hove, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
12:30 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Brighton vs Wolves!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
