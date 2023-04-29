Bristol City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information from Ashton Gate Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Burnley live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Bristol City vs Burnley?
This is the start time of the Bristol City vs Burnley match on April 29, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m. –
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m. –
Brazil: 11:00 a.m. –
Chile: 10:00 a.m. –
Colombia: 9:00 a.m. –
Ecuador: 9:00 a.m. –
Spain: 4:00 p.m. –
Mexico: 8:00 a.m. -
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m. –
Peru: 9:00 a.m. –
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m. –
Key player at Burnley
One of the players to keep in mind at Burnley is Jay Rodríguez, the 33-year-old center forward born in England, who has played 26 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in total games, he already has two assists and 9 goals, these in front of; Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Millwall, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, Swansea City on two occasions, Norwich City and Rotherham United.
Key player at Bristol City
One of the most outstanding players in Bristol City is Nahki Wells, the 32-year-old center forward born in the Bermuda Islands, who has played 43 games so far in the 2022-2023 EFL Championship, in which he has already added six assists and 11 goals, these in front of; Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers twice, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City.
History Bristol City vs Burnley
In total, the two teams have met 40 times, Burnley dominate the record with 15 wins, there have been 14 draws and Bristol City have won 11 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burnley with 66 goals against 54 for Bristol City.
Actuality - Burnley
Burnley has been having a very good performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 44 games it is in the number one box of the position table with 95 units, this score was achieved after winning 27 games, drawing 14 and losing three He has also scored 82 goals and conceded 34, for a goal difference of +48.
Burnley 2 - 0 Sheffield United
- Last five games
Reading 0 - 0 Burnley
Rotherham United 2 - 2 Burnley
Burnley 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 44 matches, it is in the 14th position of the standings with 56 points, this after winning 14 matches, drawing 14 and losing 16, leaving a goal difference of +2 after scoring 52 goals and conceding 54.
Stoke City 1 - 2 Bristol City
- Last five matches
Stoke City 1 - 2 Bristol City
Bristol City 2 - 2 Middlesbrough
Watford FC 2 - 0 Bristol City
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Bristol City
Bristol City 2 - 1 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The match between Bristol City and Burnley will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the city of Bristol (England), the stadium is where Bristol City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1887 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Burnley match, valid for the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
