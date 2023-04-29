Coventry City vs Birmingham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Birmingham match live?
What time is Coventry City vs Birmingham match for EFL Championship?
Bolivia 10 am: No transmission
Brazil 11 am: No transmission
Chile 10 am: No transmission
Colombia 9 am: No transmission
Ecuador 9 am: No transmission
USA 10 am ET: No transmission
Spain 4 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: No transmission
Paraguay 9 am: No transmission
Peru 9 am: No transmission
Uruguay 11 am: No transmission
Venezuela 9 am: No transmission
Speak up, John Eustace!
There will be 4,500 Blues fans there, we want to rise to the occasion, take the shackles off and give them a good game. The boys are looking forward to it. Three or four boys are not training. It's not ideal, but whoever wears the shirt will be ready for Saturday without any problems."
Speak up, Mark Robins!
It gives you stability and I think Doug said that, so happy days and we can move on and the fans can look forward to some really fun and good times.
It's brilliant. If you had said at the start of the season where we were bottom of the league in October and not far from bottom of the league at Christmas, far from what we are experiencing now, then it is a remarkable turnaround. All credit must go to everyone connected with it, especially the players, because they have just done the job and produced performances. The fans too, they are fundamental to what happens on the field.
The size of the crowd and the numbers we have, along with the Birmingham City followers, and they will be loud, but we will have a great crowd. I know they will support the players and they will support us to make sure we have a performance tomorrow and that's all that matters.
There is nothing at stake but three points. We have to focus and if you look beyond that, you are in trouble. We can't do that, everybody can. The players have done their job. It's a big game, there's no way around it. It's the last home game and you always want to perform well anyway and we faced a really decent team.
John Eustace has them playing well and they are well coached and well-coached and they have some talented players and they will want to come and mess things up and that's the script for them. We have to focus on ourselves and find a way to win the soccer match, it's as simple as that.
Everyone, please stay off the field and we can show our gratitude to the fans and if they can do that for us, it would be huge. Anyone who thinks about running on the field, don't do it. I hate to see that. It's not for them, it's just for the players and staff sometimes. We want to thank the immense supporters who have followed us."
