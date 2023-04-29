Coventry City vs Birmingham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the EFL Championship
How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Birmingham match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Coventry City vs Birmingham match for EFL Championship?

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Speak up, John Eustace!

"Coventry City is having a fantastic season. They are very well coached; they have a very good group of players there. We expect it to be a very difficult game. We will go there and be competitive and play with a little more freedom. The most important thing is that we fight, fight and give a good account of ourselves. I said from day one that I wanted to regain that connection with the fans and the players, and the only way to do that is to make sure that the players show that they are committed.

There will be 4,500 Blues fans there, we want to rise to the occasion, take the shackles off and give them a good game. The boys are looking forward to it. Three or four boys are not training. It's not ideal, but whoever wears the shirt will be ready for Saturday without any problems."

Speak up, Mark Robins!

"Good news. Very pleased. I think it's finally over, and now we can move on. It gives us stability. I think there's been a lot of work going on behind the scenes, and fortunately they've crossed the line, and now we can move forward the way we anticipated. It gives you a platform. I'm very pleased and now everything can move on and we can get on with soccer.

It gives you stability and I think Doug said that, so happy days and we can move on and the fans can look forward to some really fun and good times. 

It's brilliant. If you had said at the start of the season where we were bottom of the league in October and not far from bottom of the league at Christmas, far from what we are experiencing now, then it is a remarkable turnaround. All credit must go to everyone connected with it, especially the players, because they have just done the job and produced performances. The fans too, they are fundamental to what happens on the field.

The size of the crowd and the numbers we have, along with the Birmingham City followers, and they will be loud, but we will have a great crowd. I know they will support the players and they will support us to make sure we have a performance tomorrow and that's all that matters.

There is nothing at stake but three points. We have to focus and if you look beyond that, you are in trouble. We can't do that, everybody can. The players have done their job. It's a big game, there's no way around it. It's the last home game and you always want to perform well anyway and we faced a really decent team.

John Eustace has them playing well and they are well coached and well-coached and they have some talented players and they will want to come and mess things up and that's the script for them. We have to focus on ourselves and find a way to win the soccer match, it's as simple as that.

Everyone, please stay off the field and we can show our gratitude to the fans and if they can do that for us, it would be huge. Anyone who thinks about running on the field, don't do it. I hate to see that. It's not for them, it's just for the players and staff sometimes. We want to thank the immense supporters who have followed us."

Classification

Blues

After securing their place in the English second division for another season, Birmingham come into their last away game of the season with a chance to finish 14th. Currently, the Blues are in 17th, with 53 points. In the last five games, they have accumulated two draws, two losses, and one win.
Sky Blues

Coming in on a sequence of two wins and three draws, Coventry City are inside the qualification zone for the Premier League playoffs, occupying fifth position with 66 points. The Sky Blues are just one point ahead of Sunderland, Millwall and Blackburn. The latter two are outside the qualifying section.
Eye on the game

Coventry City vs Birmingham live this Saturday (29), at the Ricoh Arena at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 45th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Coventry City vs Birmingham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
