West Bromwich vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow West Bromwich vs Norwich City live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for West Bromwich vs Norwich City live corresponding to Matchday 44 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information coming from The Hawthorns. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Bromwich vs Norwich City online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the West Bromwich vs Norwich City match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Max Aarons, a must see player!
The Norwich City winger is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team come back to the Premier League. During last season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich arrive?
Norwich City is appearing in this duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season at the end of the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is a relegation, had to make big changes in order to restructure for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 games played.
How does West Brom get here?
West Bromwich comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting for a place in the Premier League next year, after closing last season in tenth place with 67 points, after 18 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats. The team has made several additions, with John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokushu and Jayson Molumby being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates. These started in a surprising way by drawing Watford at home and then getting a pass to the second round of the EFL Cup, leaving Sheffield United out.
Where's the game?
The Hawthorns located in the city of West Browich will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 26,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1900.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich vs Norwich City match, corresponding to Day 44 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at The Hawthorns, at 12:30 o'clock.