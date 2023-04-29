Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Gil Vicente vs Benfica match live?
What time is Gil Vicente vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:30 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 3:30 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:30 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:30 pm: No transmission
USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi
Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:30 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:30 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:30 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:30 pm: RTPi
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
For me, the important thing is to be completely focused on our games. Nothing changes in playing before or after. We know perfectly well what we have to do, just like we have done in every game this season. We try to be 100 percent prepared and focused on the game during the 90 minutes. There is no difference in playing before or after.
Yes, we play Braga and Sporting (31st and 33rd rounds, respectively) and the schedule is tough. It's only in our hands, knowing that it's not easy to be national champion. These games at the end of the Championship are difficult, but we are focused on Gil Vicente.
We will see. We know that, but for now, as I've already said two or three times, we are completely focused on Gil Vicente. Mihailo also returned and we have good substitutes for all positions. Morato and Lucas Veríssimo are in a moment of form, they are training at a top level. I have no doubts about the quality of both. If we have to replace someone due to suspension, we will do it. It is something that is part of soccer. We will see what decision to make. I believe in all the players and then we will see who will be available for Braga.
Rafa himself knows that with his potential he can score more goals, but he is not a player who is so focused on that. He is a team player, he is doing an excellent season, he has done fantastic games, he has scored more in the Champions League than in the Portuguese League, but he is involved in attacking situations several times, he is excellent playing between the lines, accelerating and at speed. He is very important and it doesn't matter if he scores or not. He could have more goals, but I don't evaluate him only by scoring occasions. He's a top player and I'm glad he's here."
Benfica's situation
Speak up, Daniel Sousa!
I can even confide that we had one of the best weeks of work since I got here. Fran Navarro is still the best winger in Portuguese soccer.
Problematic would be if he hid from the game. But no. He has been brave and has had the support of the whole team. It's just that there are moments when things don't go as we would like.
All the players have given excellent answers whenever called upon. The guarantee is that it will always be difficult to make decisions when the performance levels are the same."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!