Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

6:10 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Gil Vicente vs Benfica match live?

If you want to directly stream it: RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:05 PM2 hours ago

What time is Gil Vicente vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Gil Vicente vs Benfica of 29th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 3:30 pm: No transmission

Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 3:30 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:30 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:30 pm: No transmission

USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi

Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 3:30 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:30 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 4:30 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 3:30 pm: RTPi

6:00 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"It's the next away game, difficult. Gil Vicente hasn't been so good in the last five games, but they are a good team, especially at home, where they haven't lost for a long time. They are a tactically very well organized team, they play soccer from the back, with confidence, they have a good winger and all the attacking players are good. It will be a difficult task, but we have trained all week for this. The players are excited, some in better condition, like Gonçalo Guedes and Alexander Bah, who is returning. We had good moments this week, we are looking forward to a good game, and of course we need the three points.

For me, the important thing is to be completely focused on our games. Nothing changes in playing before or after. We know perfectly well what we have to do, just like we have done in every game this season. We try to be 100 percent prepared and focused on the game during the 90 minutes. There is no difference in playing before or after.

Yes, we play Braga and Sporting (31st and 33rd rounds, respectively) and the schedule is tough. It's only in our hands, knowing that it's not easy to be national champion. These games at the end of the Championship are difficult, but we are focused on Gil Vicente. 

We will see. We know that, but for now, as I've already said two or three times, we are completely focused on Gil Vicente. Mihailo also returned and we have good substitutes for all positions. Morato and Lucas Veríssimo are in a moment of form, they are training at a top level. I have no doubts about the quality of both. If we have to replace someone due to suspension, we will do it. It is something that is part of soccer. We will see what decision to make. I believe in all the players and then we will see who will be available for Braga.

Rafa himself knows that with his potential he can score more goals, but he is not a player who is so focused on that. He is a team player, he is doing an excellent season, he has done fantastic games, he has scored more in the Champions League than in the Portuguese League, but he is involved in attacking situations several times, he is excellent playing between the lines, accelerating and at speed. He is very important and it doesn't matter if he scores or not. He could have more goals, but I don't evaluate him only by scoring occasions. He's a top player and I'm glad he's here."

5:55 PM2 hours ago

Benfica's situation

Julian Draxler turns out to be Roger Schmidt's only casualty.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Daniel Sousa!

"We need to take that step in the table that is still needed. We need to play a balanced game, facing an opponent with special characteristics, such as a very physical game, but also well organized.

I can even confide that we had one of the best weeks of work since I got here. Fran Navarro is still the best winger in Portuguese soccer.

Problematic would be if he hid from the game. But no. He has been brave and has had the support of the whole team. It's just that there are moments when things don't go as we would like.

All the players have given excellent answers whenever called upon. The guarantee is that it will always be difficult to make decisions when the performance levels are the same."

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Gil Vicente's situation

Daniel Sousa has only two missing players. Goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk and forward Ali Alipour.
5:40 PM3 hours ago

Incarnates

Benfica returned to winning ways after two straight stumbles. Despite leading the championship, with 74 points, the short negative sequence made Porto pull back and have only the four points difference over the Incarnates.
5:35 PM3 hours ago

Gilistas

Without winning for five games, with three defeats, two in a row, and two draws, Gil Vicente fell to 14th place with 31 points.
5:30 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Gil Vicente vs Benfica live this Saturday (29), at the Barcelos City Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 30th round of the competition.
5:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Gil Vicente vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
