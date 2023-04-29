Sheffield United vs Preston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Sheffield United vs Preston Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield United vs Preston EFL Championship match.
What time is the Sheffield United vs Preston match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Preston of April 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brazil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM.
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Preston North latest lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Freddie Woodman, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey, Benjamin Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Josh Onomah, Álvaro Fernández, Brad Potts, Thomas Cannon and Troy Parrott.
Sheffield United latest lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Sander Berge, Max Lowe, George Baldock, Iliman Ndiaye, and Oliver McBurnie.
Preston North Players to Watch
There are three Preston players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the Welsh striker Ched Evans (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 26 games played and scored in the previous game against Rotherham United. Another player is Robbie Brady (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and at 31 years old is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 34 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Thomas Cannon (#28), he is the team's second highest scorer with 8 goals in 18 games played and we could see him score again on Saturday.
Preston North in the tournament
Preston had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 44 of the tournament they have a total of 63 points after 17 games won, 12 tied and 15 lost. They are located in the tenth position of the general table and if they want to move up in place they must win the game. Their last game was on 22 April, ending in a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale, earning their twelfth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Sheffield United Players to Watch
There are three Sheffield United players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is midfielder Iliman Ndiaye (#29), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 13 goals in 43 games played and scored in the previous game against Cardiff City. He is also the highest assister on the team with 9 assists so he could assist in the game as well. Another player is Oliver Norwood (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and at 32 years old he is the second highest assister on the team with 5 assists in 43 games. And finally, we should be aware of forward Oliver McBurnie (#9), he is the second highest scorer and fifth highest assister on the team with 11 goals and 2 assists. We could see him score or assist again on Saturday against Preston.
Sheffield United in the tournament
Sheffield United have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 44 of the tournament they have a total of 85 points after 26 games won, 7 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the second position of the general table and if they want to steal first place from Burnley they must win the game. Their last game was on April 26, 2023, they won 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane and thus achieved their twenty-sixth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Bramall Lane is located in the city of Sheffield, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,702 spectators and is the home of Sheffield United of the English Football League Championship. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1855 and is the oldest soccer stadium in the world.