Roma vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs AC Milan Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Roma vs AC Milan match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs AC Milan of April 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of AC Milan
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Last lineup of AS Roma
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rui Patrício, Diego Llorente, Ibañez, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Edoardo Bove, Nicola Zalewski, Zeki Celik, Tammy Abraham, Ola Solbakken and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three AC Milan players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the second highest scorer for the team in Serie A with 8 goals in 26 games played and he scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 23 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 6 assists in 29 games. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder Brahim Díaz (#10), he is the third highest scorer in the team with 5 goals in just 27 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he is on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 16 games won, 8 tied and 8 lost, getting 56 points. . AC Milan seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and take advantage of every opportunity they have to score points. Their last game was on April 22, 2023, ending in a 2-0 victory against Lecce at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus achieving their 16th victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
AS Roma Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AS Roma's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against AC Milan. Argentine striker Paulo Dybala (#21), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 11 goals and 6 assists, making him the team's top scorer and assister. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lorenzo Pellegrini (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest assister on the team with 5 assists in 26 games played. He had his fifth assist last game and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, forward Tammy Abraham (#9) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 7 goals in 31 games played and we could see him get his eighth goal against AC Milan.
AS Roma in the tournament
The Roma soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 17 games won, 5 tied and 9 lost, getting 56 points . The game on Friday will be very difficult as AC Milan is a good team, but AS Roma has the talent to fight with them and win. Their last game was on April 24, 2023, they lost 3-1 against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium and in this way they got their ninth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Olympic Stadium of Rome is located in the city of Rome, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 72,700 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953 and is currently the home of A.S. Rome and the S.S. Lazio from Serie A.