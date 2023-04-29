Hull City vs Swansea City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There are 77 matches between the two teams, with 29 wins for Hull City, 31 for Swansea, and 17 draws. In the Championship there are 41 matches, with 14 wins for Hull, 17 for Swansea, and 10 draws. At home, Hull City have hosted Swansea 38 times, with 23 wins, eight draws, and seven losses. In the Championship there are 20 games, with 12 wins, five draws and three defeats.
Probable Swansea
The probable Swansea team for the match is: Fisher, Latibeaudiere, Cabango, Wood and Manning; Grimes, Ntcham, Cullen, Cundle and Paterson; Piroe.
Probable Hull City
Hull City's probable starting line-up is: Darlow, Coyle, McLoghlin, Greaves, Elder; Seri, Slater, Sayyad, Tufan, Vaughnan; Traore.
Abstensees
Alfie Jones and Estupíñan are out of the match for the Hull City side, while Fulton and Walsh return for the Swansea side, but are not yet back in the starting line-up.
Championship
Hull City is in 15th place in the Championship with 56 points, tied with Bristol, three below Watford, three above Stoke and Birmingham, and seven above Cardiff. Swansea are in 12th position with 62 points, tied with Norwich, three points above Watford, one below West Bromwich Albion and Preston, and three above Blackburn Rovers.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea on the other side comes with three wins in a row. On Saturday (15), the victory was over Huddersfield 1-0 at home, with a goal by Manning. On Wednesday (19) the victory was again at home, 4-2, over Preston, with goals from Piroe (2), Allen and Darling, while Cannon and Parrott scored. And on Saturday, the victory was away against Norwich, 3-0, with goals from Latibeaudiere, Cullen and Ntcham.
Last Matches: Hull City
Hull City come into this match with a draw, a loss and a win. The draw was on Saturday (15), with no goals against Blackburn Rovers away from home. Also away, on Wednesday (19) the defeat was by 3-1 to Middlesbrough, with Sayyad opening the scoring, Hackney equalizing, Archer turning and Akpom closing the victory for the hosts. And at home, on Saturday, the victory came over Watford by 1-0, with a goal by Tufan.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Championship match: Hull City vs Swansea City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.