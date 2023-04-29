Reading vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: 

9:55 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Reading vs Wigan Athletic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Reading vs Wigan Athletic live match, as well as the latest information from the Madejski Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:50 PMan hour ago

How to watch Reading vs Wigan Athletic Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Reading vs Wigan Athletic match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:45 PMan hour ago

What time is Reading vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Wigan Athletic of April 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
España: 4:00 PM
México: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on Star +
Reino Unido: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +

9:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Wigan Athletic

In Wigan Athletic, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 30-year-old Irish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and two assists in 42 games played, where he has started 37 of them. He has a total of 3197 minutes.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Key player - Reading

In Reading, the presence of Thomas Ince stands out. The 31-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and four assists in 38 games played, where he has started 36 of them. He has a total of 3266 minutes.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Reading vs Wigan Athletic history

These two teams have met 27 times. The statistics are in favor of Reading, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Wigan Athletic have won on 10 occasions, leaving a balance of six draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 15 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Reading with seven wins, while Wigan Athletic has won five, for a balance of three draws.

If we take into account the times that Reading has been at home against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship, there are seven matches, where the numbers are even, as each team managed three wins, leaving the balance of one draw.

9:25 PMan hour ago

Wigan Athletic

Wigan comes to this match with a little more relief, as they achieved a very important victory that saved the possibility of relegation with a couple of games to go. However, after the results that have taken place, they are still in the last place and are obliged to win the two remaining games or that fate will be imminent.

9:20 PMan hour ago

Reading

Reading is not at its best and the season has not been very good, so they are also fighting to avoid relegation. However, their situation does not seem to change and even less after 11 games without a win.

9:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Madejski Stadium

The Reading vs Wigan Athletic match will be played at the Madejski Stadium, located in the city of Reading, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 24,161 spectators.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Reading vs Wigan Athletic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
