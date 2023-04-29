Reading vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Reading vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
España: 4:00 PM
México: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on Star +
Reino Unido: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Reading vs Wigan Athletic history
These two teams have met 27 times. The statistics are in favor of Reading, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Wigan Athletic have won on 10 occasions, leaving a balance of six draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 15 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Reading with seven wins, while Wigan Athletic has won five, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the times that Reading has been at home against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship, there are seven matches, where the numbers are even, as each team managed three wins, leaving the balance of one draw.
Wigan Athletic
Wigan comes to this match with a little more relief, as they achieved a very important victory that saved the possibility of relegation with a couple of games to go. However, after the results that have taken place, they are still in the last place and are obliged to win the two remaining games or that fate will be imminent.
Reading
Reading is not at its best and the season has not been very good, so they are also fighting to avoid relegation. However, their situation does not seem to change and even less after 11 games without a win.