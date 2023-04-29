Real Madrid vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Real Madrid

2:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Real Madrid vs Almeria live match, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match  Real Madrid vs Almeria match your option is: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Real Madrid vs Almeria match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Almeria of April 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN Laliga, DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Almeria

In Almeria, the presence of El Bilal Touré stands out. The 21-year-old Malian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has six goals and two assists in 19 games played, where he has started 14 of them. He has 1178 minutes in total.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Real Madrid

In Real Madrid, the presence of Karim Benzema stands out. The 35-year-old French striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has 14 goals and three assists in 20 games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has 1700 minutes in total.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid vs Almeria history

These two teams have met 13 times. The statistics are in favor of Real Madrid, who have been victorious on 10 occasions, while Almeria have won on one occasion, leaving a balance of two draws.

If we take into account the times that Real Madrid has been at home against Almeria in LaLiga, there are six matches, where the Merengues have the complete advantage, as they were victorious in all these matches.

1:30 AM2 hours ago

Almeria

Almeria comes to this match with a lot of momentum, after having achieved an important victory against Getafe, which included a comeback and has allowed them to climb more positions in the table, although they are still looking at the relegation zone, because they are still very close to the relegation places. The victory, rather than being an obligation, is a necessity, because every point they can get is important in the final stretch.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid

Real Madrid comes to this match with many obligations, especially after being humiliated by Girona in the most recent match. The number of points they have let slip away prevents them from being close to being able to dispute the leadership in LaLiga, but in this match they will have more responsibilities, taking into account that in the coming days they will play the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and, incidentally, they have the definition of the Copa del Rey, so they must regain confidence by achieving a victory at their home ground.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Real Madrid vs Almeria match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, located on Paseo de la Castellana in the Chamartin district of the city of Madrid, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1947, has a capacity for 81,000 spectators.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

