Real Madrid vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

How to watch Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Real Madrid vs Almeria match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN Laliga, DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Real Madrid vs Almeria history
If we take into account the times that Real Madrid has been at home against Almeria in LaLiga, there are six matches, where the Merengues have the complete advantage, as they were victorious in all these matches.
Almeria
Almeria comes to this match with a lot of momentum, after having achieved an important victory against Getafe, which included a comeback and has allowed them to climb more positions in the table, although they are still looking at the relegation zone, because they are still very close to the relegation places. The victory, rather than being an obligation, is a necessity, because every point they can get is important in the final stretch.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid comes to this match with many obligations, especially after being humiliated by Girona in the most recent match. The number of points they have let slip away prevents them from being close to being able to dispute the leadership in LaLiga, but in this match they will have more responsibilities, taking into account that in the coming days they will play the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and, incidentally, they have the definition of the Copa del Rey, so they must regain confidence by achieving a victory at their home ground.