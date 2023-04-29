Brentford vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kickoff time for the Brentford vs Nottingham match on April 29, 2023
Last meetings
Since 2019 they have met 5 times in direct duels, of which two have been won by Nottingham, two have ended in a draw and the other was a win for Brentford.
Key player - Nottingham
The 21-year-old center forward Brennan Johnson has become the leader of this team that despite the results, has put up a fight, and has managed to accomplish his task as he has 8 goals and two assists this season.
Key player - Brentford
Brentford continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Ivan Toney, the 27-year-old English striker who has 19 goals and four assists so far this season.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has a much less encouraging moment than Brentford and it is definitely worse. They are at the bottom of the table, exactly in the 17th place, with 30 points, with the same points as Leeds and one point above Leicester. Their last five results have been four defeats and one win.
Brentford
Brentford has a very encouraging outlook that many teams would easily envy. They are in the Top 10 of the table, exactly in 9th place with 47 points, two points behind Brighton and two points ahead of Fulham. However, their last five results have been one draw, one win and three defeats.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, London. It is a very new stadium that became the home of Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club. It was built in 2020 to replace the clubs' old stadium, Griffin Park. The clubs had been planning their move since October 2002, when they tried to relocate to a stadium near Kew Bridge, but sadly that project never saw the light of day. In 2007, plans resurfaced, and between that year and 2012, the relocation project was finally ratified after the purchase of land at Lionel Road. The land purchase was made official in 2016 and construction began in 2017 and opened in 2020. Almost 20 years had to pass for the city's clubs to achieve the dream relocation and they did it by inaugurating this incredible stadium with a Brentford vs. Oxford United match for a pre-season friendly. It has a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League 2022-23 match: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.