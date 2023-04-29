Barcelona vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Barcelona vs Betis matchday 32 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Betis match on April 29, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 2:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Barcelona Statements
Xavi spoke ahead of the game: "Betis are a great team, who know what they play. The other day we played our worst game of the season, against Rayo Vallecano." "It was a matter of sensations. He had the injury in the striking area, which takes time to heal and it's logical that it took him a while. He is recovered and happy. We'll see if he plays as a starter or as a substitute. It's great news that he and Andreas are back. "What was an eternity was last year. This doesn't take long for me, it makes me happy. Sometimes I don't understand things. I'm having a good time in this league. I think we are competing well. What Culé would not sign this? I'm having a wonderful time. The scenario has nothing to do with it. Last year's LaLiga was long for me. Not this one. "It's possible that it will change and there will be fewer members and more fans who don't usually go to the stadium. But come on, Barça goes to Miami and the stadium is full. That's what we have to generate, that illusion. We'll have to generate illusion ourselves as well." "He has competition. Now Ferran is a little better, Raphinha is a little better. Robert is always a guarantee... He has played, he has participated, he has been important, but in the end there is competition that is fierce and has to be fierce." "If you take the last 20 games, he's very good. If you take the last four... sure. It's true that with Getafe, with Rayo we weren't sharp. We have to go back to the Atlético de Madrid match. That's what we have to do. Tomorrow's match is key to react. It's an opponent that is similar to us. Pellegrini wants the ball. "We have tried it a lot and it has gone well. Just because the result is negative, he won't have to play inside in the box. He normally plays inside, but he can also play at the base." "It doesn't surprise me. This is the most difficult club in the world. I've already said it. It's not enough to win 1-0 here, I said that in my presentation. We have won a lot of 1-0 games playing very well. Here we have to convince. People don't see it from the inside, but we are not going to whip ourselves. We are very appreciative of what we are doing, but we have to win this league.
How are Betis coming along?
Betis did not manage to hurt Real Sociedad, Pellegrini's team only managed to take one point, so in this match they will go all out to increase their points with a victory.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barcelona fell in their last LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano, despite the attempts of the blaugranas, they failed to come out victorious in this important match.
The match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium
The Barcelona vs Betis match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
