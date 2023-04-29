Puebla vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Puebla vs Tijuana live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Tijuana live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Tijuana live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Puebla vs Tijuana can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Puebla vs Tijuana matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Tijuana match on April 29, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 6:00 p.m.
India: 6 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:00 p.m.
South Africa: 5 p.m.
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 5:00 p.m.
Xolos Statements
Toño Rodríguez spoke before the duel: "Well, Miguel is someone with a lot of experience in Mexican soccer, very energetic, he is very energetic, and being like that also turns you on, connects you and is very important for us, at the end of the day you always want to have a full team for each match at the player, coaching staff and board level". "We are a group and the whole Club Tijuana works with the same objective and it will be very good to have Miguel on the bench again for this important match, as you mentioned, where it does not depend only on you, but you have to do your job to have the opportunity, well, how good it will be to have the leader of the group on the bench and someone who gives us so much energy".
How is Xolos coming along?
Xolos failed to generate danger against León, Herrera's team ended up with a goalless draw against the Esmeraldas in a very tight match.
How will Puebla fare?
Puebla arrives at this match after losing their last game against Tigres by the minimum score, the local team will be looking to close the tournament with a victory.
The match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
The Puebla vs Tijuana match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Tijuana match, corresponding to the 17th matchday of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 19:00.