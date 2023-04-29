Puebla vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM10 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Puebla vs Tijuana live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Tijuana live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
4:55 AM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Puebla vs Tijuana live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Puebla vs Tijuana can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

4:50 AM20 minutes ago

What time is Puebla vs Tijuana matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Tijuana match on April 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 6:00 p.m.

India: 6 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:00 p.m.

South Africa: 5 p.m.

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 5:00 p.m.

4:45 AM25 minutes ago

Xolos Statements

Toño Rodríguez spoke before the duel: "Well, Miguel is someone with a lot of experience in Mexican soccer, very energetic, he is very energetic, and being like that also turns you on, connects you and is very important for us, at the end of the day you always want to have a full team for each match at the player, coaching staff and board level". "We are a group and the whole Club Tijuana works with the same objective and it will be very good to have Miguel on the bench again for this important match, as you mentioned, where it does not depend only on you, but you have to do your job to have the opportunity, well, how good it will be to have the leader of the group on the bench and someone who gives us so much energy".
4:40 AM30 minutes ago

How is Xolos coming along?

Xolos failed to generate danger against León, Herrera's team ended up with a goalless draw against the Esmeraldas in a very tight match.

4:35 AM35 minutes ago

How will Puebla fare?

Puebla arrives at this match after losing their last game against Tigres by the minimum score, the local team will be looking to close the tournament with a victory.

4:30 AM40 minutes ago

The match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs Tijuana match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
4:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Tijuana match, corresponding to the 17th matchday of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 19:00.
VAVEL Logo