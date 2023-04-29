Orlando City vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando City vs LA Galaxy Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando City vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Orlando City vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Orlando City vs LA Galaxy of April 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 5:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Last games Orlando City vs LA Galaxy
The series has been close in the last five games, with the LA Galaxy winning three games and losing two.
Los Angeles Galaxy 0-1 Orlando City : 2022 MLS season
Orlando City 0-1 Los Angeles Galaxy | 2019 MLS season
Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 Orlando City | 2018 MLS season
Orlando City 2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy | 2017 MLS season
Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 Orlando City | 2016 MLS season
Key Player LA Galaxy
He was able to recover from the injury he had at the beginning of the season and Mexican Javier Hernandez is back, in fact he already scored his first goal last weekend and will seek to continue in the same vein, with the desire to also be called back to the Mexican National Team.
Key player Orlando City
Since his arrival in MLS, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has demonstrated his ability under the three posts and has been key in this tournament with some saves that have allowed him to score several points, so it will be key what he does this Saturday to rescue a positive result.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
33 Jonathan Klinsmann, 22 Martín Cáceres, 24 Jalen Neal, 3 Julian Aude, 2 Calegari, 5 Gastón Brugman, 8 Marky Delgado, 6 Ricard Puig, 11 Tyler Boyd, 9 Dejan Joveljic, 14 Javier Hernández.
Last lineup Orlando City
1 Pedro Gallese, 6 Robin Jansson, 15 Rodrigo Schlegel, 25 Antônio Carlos, 10 Mauricio Pereyra, 5 César Araujo, 22 Gastón González, 77 Iván Angulo, 13 Duncan McGuire, 11 Martín Ojeda, 17 Facundo Torres.
LA Galaxy: A chance to move up the standings
After a difficult start to the regular season that included a loss in the Traffic Classic to LA Galaxy, the LA Galaxy got back on track last Saturday by defeating Austin FC 2-0 in their first win, so they will be looking to get back on track and continue their winning ways.
Orlando City: inconsistent start
Orlando City has not been able to have a great start to the season with only 11 points in 8 games, highlighting that their performance has been much better as visitors than at home and they will be looking to prove themselves in front of their fans in their second consecutive home game, since last Saturday they lost 3-1 to DC United.
The Kick-off
The Orlando City vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the Orlando City Stadium, in Orlando City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
