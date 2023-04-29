Toronto FC vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC travel up north to face Toronto FC at BMO Field looking for a result in a fifth straight match.

The Boys In Blue were 3-1 winners over Dallas last Saturday with Santiago Rodriguez scoring twice and Talles Magno adding a third.

Nick Cushing's side are up to fourth in the Eastern Conference and can go as high as third with a win, but they are winless in their last five at Toronto.

The Reds seven-match unbeaten run was brought to an emphatic end last week as they were on the wrong side of a 4-2 defeat to Philadelphia, but they have yet to be beaten at home.

Team news

Toronto FC

The Reds acquired forward C.J. Sapong from Nashville and defender Aime Mabika from Miami with manager Bob Bradley saying both will be available for selection.

Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez will miss out with lower body injuries while Cristian Gutierrez is sidelined with an undisclosed illness.

Adama Diomande, Federico Bernardeschi and Michael Bradley are all listed as questionable with lower body injuries. Matt Hedges is in concussion protocol, but is expected to start.

NYCFC

The only absentee for the Boys In Blue is midfielder Gabriel Pereira, who has a lower-body injury.

Predicted lineups

Toronto FC: Johnson; Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, Laryea; Bradley, Servania, Kaye; Thompson, Insigne, Sapong, Bernardeschi

NYCFC: Barraza; Cufré, Martins, Chanot, Ilenic; Parks, Sands; Magno, Ledezma, Pereira; Segal

Ones to watch

Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

The 33-year-old faces his former team for the first time since signing with the Reds in the offseason after spending the last six seasons with NYCFC.

Not just one of the best goalkeepers in NYCFC history, Johnson was one of the franchise's best players, making 179 appearances, reaching the playoffs every year that culminated in the 2021 MLS Cup title where he was named MVP of the final.

Previous meetings

Last April saw one of the most exciting games of the MLS season as NYCFC came away with a thrilling 5-4 victory.

Jesus Jimenez scored twice inside the opening half an hour, his goals coming either side of a disallowed goal by Valentin Castellanos as Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Castellanos would find the back of the net from close range, this one counting and the Boys In Blue were level in the 49th minute as Thiago Andrade tapped home.

Five minutes later, an interception by Alexander Callens led to a counterattack that was finished off by Santiago Rodriguez in the far corner.

Second half substitute Keaton Parks and Gabriel Pereira extended the lead, for Pereira his first goal for the club to make it 5-2.

Deandre Kerr cut the lead to 5-3 and NYCFC were then reduced to ten men after Alfredo Morales was shown a second yellow card and Michael Bradley scored in stoppage time, but the Boys In Blue hung on.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband as the play-by-play man and Kyndra De St. Aubin as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.