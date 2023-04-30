Napoli vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Napoli vs Salernitana in Serie A?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Statement by Sousa (Salernitana coach)
I am a great admirer of Spalletti, he is a top level coach who gives a lot of quality to his game. Napoli is deservedly at the top of the standings, a very strong team with great ball circulation and mobility. We have to be proud of our model of play and be able to keep our ideas and focus on our strategy until the end. It will take a spirit of sacrifice and the ability to continually double. We have to try to have possession of the ball for as long as possible and propose our game. We must have the courage to do our thing, we must believe that we can put them in difficulties and that if we are able to stay in the game until the end we can win it"
Statement by Luciano Spalletti (Napoli coach)
"We are facing an extreme challenge for us and our city. The team should not change anything, I am sure we will play our game against a strong opponent. Looking at it from the outside, Salernitana looks like a company projected into the future. We are ready to play tomorrow's match with all our strength, even those we don't have. We think about our people, it's right that they have the satisfaction of seeing a group of serious players play".
Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulaye Dia is the top scorer of this team with 11 goals and six assists. The 26-year-old striker, who is an international with the Senegal national team, is in this team on loan from Villarreal. He comes from scoring in the last match contributing to the victory of his team against Sassuelo;
Watch out for this player at Napoli
Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals and four assists. He has also scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has not scored in Serie A since March 19, when he scored a brace against Torino;
How does Salernitana arrive?
They are coming off a 3-0 win over Sassuolo in their most recent encounter and have now gone eight games in a row without losing, although six of them have been draws. The last time they lost was on February 19 against Lazio. They are eighteenth with 33 points, seven points above the relegation places;
How is Napoli coming along?
They are coming from a narrow win over Juventus thanks to a goal by Raspadori in stoppage time. A victory to make up for being eliminated by Milan in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. They are now leaders with 78 points and have the Scudetto at their fingertips, as they are 17 points ahead of second-placed Lazio, currently in second place;
Background
The balance is in favor of Napoli who have won 12 times, three times Salernitana have won, while 10 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January 2023 in which Napoli won 0-2 with goals from Osimhen and Di Lorenzo. The last time Salernitana beat Napoli was in 2002, a season in which both teams were in Serie B.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, which was inaugurated in December 1959 and has a capacity for 54726 spectators.
Preview of the match
Napoli and Salernitana meet in the match corresponding to the 32nd round of Serie A;
