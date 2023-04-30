Boca Juniors vs Racing Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Argentina Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to see Boca Jrs. vs Racing Club online and live in the Argentine Professional League 2023?
This is the start time of the Boca Jrs match. vs Racing Club in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 01:30 hours without transmission
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Luca Langoni, a must see player!
The side of Boca Jrs. He is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to being at the top of the League Argentine professional. During last season he played 22 games, where he got 7 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment, he is marching with 3 goals and 1 assist, being the team's top scorer.
How does Boca get here?
Boca is presented to this duel of the Argentine Professional League with the objective that the team fight to get closer to the highest positions of the Argentine First Division, after finishing last season as the current champion and achieving its 35th title of the highest Argentine soccer category. The team has made several moves for this season. At the moment, the club has made some additions, being those of Jan Hurtado, Miguel Merentiel and Martín Payero. The team has not shown its best level due to the many injuries they have with fundamental casualties in the central defense and in the starting forward of the team for a total of 8 players out due to injury. Until this date, the team is in the 19th position, after 4 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses for a total of 15 points.
Maximiliano Romero, a must see player!
The Racing striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to be among the best in the league, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the title. During last season he played 16 games, where he got 4 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 4 goals and 1 assist in 16 games played.
How does Racing arrive?
Racing Club comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting for a place at the top of the Argentine Professional League, after closing last season in second place, 2 points behind the champion with 50 points, after 14 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses. The team has made several incorporations, being those of Maximiliano Romero, Maxi Moralez, Paolo Guerrero, Gabriel Rojas and Héctor Fertoli, the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Argentine First Division. Racing will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship, they started the championship somewhat complicated and, up to now, they are in thirteenth position with 18 points, after 5 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
La Bombonera located in the city of Buenos Aires will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentine Professional League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 54,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1940.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Boca Jrs. vs Racing Club, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Argentine Primera División 2023. The match will take place at La Bombonera, at 8:30 p.m. sharp.