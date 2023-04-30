Chivas vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be televised on IZZI.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Nicolas Benedetti, forward. The 25 year old Colombian player arrived to Liga MX to play with America, he did not achieve a great level and moved to Mazatlan team where he has had good performances from time to time, in this tournament where Mazatlán is last in the table, the striker has scored 4 goals and assisted in 3 occasions, with no options to transcend, he must close in a better way.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, forward. Chivas' 10 has returned from his prolonged injury, his performances in the last few days have been good and he is expected to perform even better in the next round, a victory against Mazatlan could give the team the necessary encouragement to move towards the championship, in duo with Guzman is a very dangerous attack.
Last alignment Mazatlan
Gutierrez, Venegas, Alanis, Vidrio, Almada, Padilla, Barcenas, Montaño, Meraz, Benedetti, Colman.
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Mozo, Sepulveda, Briseño, Gonzalez, Cisneros, Perez, Beltran, Vega, Guzman.
Face to face
Mazatlan 2-1 Chivas
Chivas 3-0 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 0-1 Chivas
Mazatlan 1-1 Chivas
Chivas 2-1 Mazatlan
Arbitration quartet
Central: Oscar Mejía. Assistants: Alberto Morin and Jesus Soto. Fourth Official: Miguel Anaya
Mazatlan to add to its goodbye
Mazatlan had one of the worst tournaments since its incorporation to Liga MX, the team after 16 games played has not reached double digits in points, adding only 7, the team was not one of the best, but it was in the fight for the playoffs in previous tournaments, the change has been drastic and despite attempts to turn the bad moment around, there was no reaction, Their only two victories were very surprising, as they were against much higher level opponents, the cañoneros, already eliminated for several rounds, have the opportunity to break the good moment of Chivas and thus leave in the air their direct classification, the team has talented players, but they have not been able to shine because of the results, after this round, Mazatlan will have a lot of time to put together a more stable project.
Chivas to close on a high note
Chivas has in its hands, for the first time since the modification of the format, to qualify among the first four that have a direct pass to the Liguilla, the red and white team had always reached the playoffs and not always managed to advance, but this tournament has everything in its favor to be in the Liguilla, Hierro and Paunovic, have made it clear that you do not need to know Mexican soccer to be successful in the season, Chivas has 31 points, Chivas has 31 points, a streak that has not been surpassed since 2011, with this they are positioned as third in the table, in order to stay in the top four they need at least 1 point, but from what has been seen in the tournament, Chivas will not go out for anything other than victory, with the squad practically complete and without injuries, Chivas will look for their fourth consecutive victory and this would allow them to enter the big party, with a great streak, a difficult match for what is at stake.
The last matchday is here
The long awaited 17th round has arrived in Liga MX, the dream of the teams can begin here or it has already ended for some others, the duel between Chivas and Mazatlan will be a battle between two teams that have had a very different season, Chivas is looking to secure their place in the top four, while Mazatlan, already eliminated, will be looking to close the season with points, without a doubt the expectation is high in this duel.