San Luis vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

San Luis vs Atlas Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Atlas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the San Luis vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Atlas of April 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Atlas
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Jesús Gómez, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Ángel Márquez, Brian Lozano, Jonathan Herrera, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Atlas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against St. Louis. The player Julián Quiñones (#33) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 12 goals in 16 games played, last game he scored against León and we could see him score another goal in Saturday's game. Next up is player Jonathan Herrera (#7), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 6 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against San Luis so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. He has made 42 saves in 14 games played and it is very important for his team to not concede goals.
Atlas in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got 3 points that put them in ninth position in the general table. After 4 games won, 8 tied and 4 lost, they have 20 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 21, 2023 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria and in this way they achieved their fourth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team in Liga MX and because of the experience their players have.
Players to watch for Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Atlético San Luis and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Atlas. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 16 games played, last game he scored against América and we could see him score another goal in Saturday's game. Next up is the player Javier Güemez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Atlas so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, Marcelo Barovero (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 60 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they let go of three points that put them in tenth position in the general table. After 5 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses, they have 18 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 22, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium and thus they got their eighth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost US$25 million.