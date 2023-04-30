Monterrey vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
What time is Monterrey vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Pumas of April 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on Fox Depores

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Last games Monterrey vs Pumas

The balance in the last five matches has been very even, although Monterrey has a slight advantage with two wins, two draws and only one loss.

Pumas UNAM 1-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-0 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Rayados Monterrey 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 1-0 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2021

Pumas UNAM 1-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021

Key Player Pumas

In recent matches, he has been one of the most outstanding offensive contributors, mainly due to his overflow on the flanks, which is why César Huerta will be the player to watch for the Auriazules in their quest to qualify for the Playoffs this Saturday.
Key player Monterrey

He started the season from more to less, but there is no doubt that this has been one of the best tournaments for Alfonso González, which, unfortunately for his cause, has not been reflected in a call-up to the Mexican National Team, but it has been reflected in the good results that the team has had during the Clausura 2023.
Last lineup Pumas

1 Julio González, 23 Nicolás Freire, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 186 Pablo Alfonso Monroy, 2 Pablo Bennevendo, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 195 José Caicedo, 15 Ulises Rivas, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 12 César Huerta, 10 Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 33 Stefan Medina, 23 Luis Sánchez Cedrés, 14 Eric Aguirre, 5 Omar Govea, 27 Luis Romo, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre, 9 Germán Berterame.
One hundred percent commitment

Víctor Manuel Vucetich indicated that the team will give one hundred percent despite the fact that nothing is at stake, although he assured that players who are injured or have accumulated yellow cards will not see action this Saturday.

"We have to be professional, respect the public, play a good game and the players who are in discomfort will not play, we will try to take care of them and have them at one hundred percent, as we have several high-level players and there would not be that situation", he commented.

Pumas of the UNAM: all or nothing

Pumas de la UNAM, despite the fact that the season has been a disaster, have everything they need to qualify for the next round if they win this match, remembering that under coach Turco Mohamed they have been able to take 7 out of a possible 9 points and have yet to lose, although the coach will not be on the bench after being sent off, remembering that this will be his first visit to the Steel Giant.
Rayados de Monterrey: to reach 40 points

After two consecutive defeats, Rayados de Monterrey managed to return to winning ways last matchday by defeating Cañoneros de Mazatlán, thus ensuring that they qualify directly for the Quarterfinals and do so as first place, but before doing so, they want another victory to reach the historic 40 points in a tournament.
The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Pumas match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
