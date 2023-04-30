Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Live Score in Liga MX Clausura 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match for the Week 17, in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna of April 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Channel 5, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

10:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

The Máquina has not been able to defeat Santos Laguna in four games and, since then, has recorded two draws and two defeats (consecutively).

Santos Laguna 4-0 Cruz Azul, Apertura 2022

Cruz Azul 1-2 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022

Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul, Apertura 2021

Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021

Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2021

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Santos Laguna

The team has been very irregular in the regular season, but one of the few who has been saved is Juan Brunetta, who has stood out for his ability to generate danger in the end zone, either with passes, assists or even some goals, which is why he should appear for this afternoon's game.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Cruz Azul

Despite last Saturday's defeat, one of the team's best players was Uriel Antuna, who scored the only goal and should be a vital piece for this Saturday's game with the mission of providing goals and assists for the Cementera cause.
Foto: Agencias
Image: Agency
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Santos Laguna

1 Carlos Acevedo, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 26 Oscar Manzanares, 193 Salvador Mariscal, 221 Jair González, 29 Juan Brunetta, 24 Diego Medina, 9 Marcelo Correa, 7 Harold Preciado.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Cruz Azul

1 José Corona, 25 Ramiro Funes Mori, 4 Julio Domínguez, 24 Juan Carlos, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 18 Rodrigo Huescas, 6 Erik Lira, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 11 Christian Tabó, 7 Uriel Antuna, 20 Iván Morales.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Greater consistency

Ricardo Ferretti assured in a press conference after losing to Chivas that the team lacks greater consistency throughout the match, as they should have had a better result against Chivas.

"It worries me because we had the opportunity to get a better result. I insist again, it was because we stopped doing the things we know how to do. We are winning, and with 50 minutes to go we want to guarantee the result, and no, we must continue", he commented.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Santos Laguna: a new era

Last week's defeat against Querétaro was the last straw that broke the patience of the Santos Laguna board to fire Eduardo Fentanes, despite the fact that there was only one game left, which is why the team is now obliged to win and the players must prove their worth, otherwise it could be their last game in the Guerreros' jersey.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul: win or win

After failing in important matches and losing to América and Chivas, Cruz Azul has in its hands to play in the Playoffs at home and, to do so, it needs to win, otherwise it could drop beyond ninth place and the following week it would have to play away, a situation that Tuca Ferretti's team is trying to avoid.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:05 pm ET.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo