Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Live Score in Liga MX Clausura 2023
What time is Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 12:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Channel 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Last games Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna 4-0 Cruz Azul, Apertura 2022
Cruz Azul 1-2 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022
Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul, Apertura 2021
Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021
Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2021
Key Player Santos Laguna
Key player Cruz Azul
Last lineup Santos Laguna
Last lineup Cruz Azul
Greater consistency
"It worries me because we had the opportunity to get a better result. I insist again, it was because we stopped doing the things we know how to do. We are winning, and with 50 minutes to go we want to guarantee the result, and no, we must continue", he commented.