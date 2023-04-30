Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Tottenham in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Tottenham match in the Premier League.
What time is Liverpool vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Tottenham of April 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 9:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 16:30 hours
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Breaking a record
Manchester City beat Arsenal on Wednesday to move within touching distance of another Premier League championship, with Erling Haaland scoring a goal that broke Mohamed Salah's record.
The Egyptian striker scored 32 goals in a single campaign, in the 2017-2018 season, where he achieved that figure in 36 games played. Haaland managed to score 33 in 31 games, seven games to go for the Norwegian.
Antecedents
This will be the 178th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving the 85 wins for Liverpool, 45 draws and 48 for Tottenham.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 3 wins for Liverpool, 0 for Tottenham and 2 draws, leaving the balance very uneven.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool, 6 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 7 May, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool, 19 Dec, 2021, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool, 28 Jan, 2021, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 16 Dec, 2020, English Premier League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's striker, Mohamed Salah 30 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 31 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 16 goals in the tournament and 8 assists in the Premier League with Liverpool, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
England striker, 29 year old Harry Kane has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-third game in all competitions, 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 24 goals in the Premier League and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
How are Liverpool coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-6 against Leeds United, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool, Apr 26, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest, 22 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool, 17 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, 9 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 4 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
How are Tottenham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United, Apr 27, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 23 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 AFC Bournemouth, 15 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 8 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 3 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Liverpool vs Tottenham. The match will take place at Anfield, at 11:30 am.