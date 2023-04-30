Toluca vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Necaxa in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Necaxa match in the Liga MX.
What time is Toluca vs Necaxa match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Necaxa of April 30th in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Necaxa live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Toluca coming along?
The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Bravos de Juarez in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this match.
Toluca 1-1 FC Juarez, 23 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3-1 Toluca, 16 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 1-2 Toluca, 7 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3-2 Tigres UANL, Apr 2, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 3-3 Toluca, Mar 17, 2023, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The visitors lost 1-3 against Atlas, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win.
Necaxa 1-3 Atlas, Apr 21, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 Puebla, 14 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-0 Necaxa, 8 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 0-0 Santos, 31 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0-1 Necaxa, 17 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos González, a 30 year old Paraguayan forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Devils this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 13 games played as a starter and 1 as a substitute, in addition to 7 goals and 0 assists, so he will look to score in this matchday and move forward.
Keep an eye on this Necaxa player
Édgar Méndez, 33 year old Spanish striker has been in charge of being the goal scorer for the Rays this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists.