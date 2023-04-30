PSG vs Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow PSG vs Lorient
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for PSG vs Lorient, as well as the latest news from the Parc des Princes. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch PSG vs Lorient?
If you want to watch the PSG vs Lorient match, you can follow it on TV on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the PSG vs Lorient match in Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries.
Argentina: 10:05 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:05 hrs.
Brazil: 11:05 hrs.
Chile: 10:05 hrs.
Colombia: 10:05 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:05 hrs.
Spain: 17:05 hrs.
México: 9:05 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 05 hrs.
Peru: 10:05 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:05 hrs.
England: 16: 05 hrs
EEUU:11:05 hrs.
Australia: 01:05 hrs.
India: 20:15 hrs
Statement by Régis Le Bris (Lorient coach)
This was the complete press conference before traveling to Paris to face París Saint Germain
Statement by Christophe Galtier (PSG coach)
"They are a team that seems to have lost steam after a very good start to the season, but they have a young coach who advocates good play. There was a bit of a slump and they also lost their top scorer this winter. It is always very difficult to replace a player like him in the middle of the season. It's a team that plays, is dangerous and runs a lot. They are very technical, between the lines in particular, we will have to be disciplined to manage this match well. The group is doing very well, we recovered well after the victory in Angers. We worked well this week, with very good training sessions, with a lot of enthusiasm and seriousness. Neymar Jr is back in Paris, we've seen him, he's still a ray of sunshine for us. We are happy to see him again. Nuno Mendes is expected to be available for Sunday after being sidelined with discomfort last week."
Watch out for this player at Lorient
Ibrahima Kone has seven goals and one assist this season 2022-23. The 23-year-old Mali international striker has not scored since April 16, when his goal did not prevent his team's defeat against Monaco.
Watch out for this player at Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 22 goals and five assists. The 24-year-old France international striker has scored three goals in his last two matches. He scored two goals against Lorient on April 3th, 2022 in a 5-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain.
How is Lorient coming along?
They have two defeats in a row and five consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was on March 12 when they beat Troyes 2-0. They are eleventh in Ligue 1 with 45 points, 13 points clear of the relegation places and 14 points off the European places.
How are Paris Saint Germain coming along?
PSG have won three consecutive victories, the last one against Angers on April 21 where they won 1-2. They are now the leaders of Ligue 1 with 75 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille.
Background
A total of 37 times the two sides have met, with Paris Saint-Germain winning on 22 occasions, nine times Lorient have won, while six matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2022 where the Parisian team won 1-2 on the scoreboard. The last time Lorient defeated Parí s Saint Germain was last January 2021 in which they won 3-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium, which was built in 1897 and has a capacity for 47929 spectators.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint Germain and Lorient will meet in a match corresponding to the 33rd round of Ligue 1.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.