Rangers vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Cup Match

Speak up, Michael Beale!
“The games were fairly close, and they were won and lost by mistakes and it’s good. It's important that we bring our best effort and our best performance. In the game a couple of weeks ago, I thought we played pretty well overall, but that's just it. we need to eradicate a thing or two defensively.''
“These players are already in the game. They’ve won these games before and have been for years. There's a long time unbeaten in these games, so we'll see where we are after Sunday. I think it will be a long time coming. There’s a fantastic atmosphere that will show you how Scottish football in a great way.''
“ A lot of color, a lot of noise in the stadium and the 50/50 fan split will create a fantastic atmosphere for the players on the pitch, but also for everyone watching and inside the stadium. ''
“The quarterback was the only position this year that hasn’t been stable in the team and I think that has had a lot of impact on our season. our vice-captain, is You have a great voice on the field and when you play team results, points per game and everything goes up, so it's important. Good to have you back.''
“It’s been great to have John Souttar for the last three or four weeks, sometimes he performs well in games, so if that’s good for you. is a sign to move forward, it gives us There is some strength. The most important thing for me is stability in the team in key positions, goalkeeper, defender, number nine and possibly this year it was not the case”.
“In 23 games we won 19, we had some defeats that were hard to take in the last few weeks, but I think progress has been made in terms of what we are much clearer now in terms of decisions that we need to take this summer.
“These decisions are ongoing in the background, we know where we need to recruit and the areas we need to improve. There's a lot of harmony behind the scenes, obviously there have been changes in the structure of the club as well and that's happening. ongoing, but I'm super positive about the future.
“ things falling into place, see? harmony and see; construction. If outsiders can't see that the games are closer than maybe a few months ago, then it's a good time. for them that everyone has their own opinion, my inner opinion is; that we are working well.
“All that aside, this weekend it’s two groups of men playing a really important game and I’m just watching. I want our team to perform at their best and ultimately we want to get the result - I'm thinking about it.”
Probable Rangers!
How do Rangers arrive?
Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!
“Each contest is unique. different. a different context around it, be it a league, a cup final or a cup semi-final.''
“From our perspective, we expect them to be strong, we hope that the opponents are at their best because they have very good players who can cause problems and they have been a very consistent team in terms of results. ''
“As in all other games, we are going to respect the opponent, but we know that it is up to us to play our football and, if we do that, it is our responsibility. hard to stop.”
“ only You can do this if you are not influenced by other factors and there will be There's passion, anxiety and nervousness in both fields and it's about trying not to let that affect performance.
“ It is difficult to eliminate this because human emotions inevitably take over at such times.''
“Being involved is important. It is always an enjoyable experience and I look forward to seeing how the team plays and how we play for the occasion and I hope it will be memorable for us for all the right reasons.
“We have made a few trips now (to Hampden) and they have all been memorable occasions for one reason or another.
“There will be a lot of color, it will be a great atmosphere and I am sure both fans are looking forward to it.
“In our house, when Rangers scored, there was silence and this way you could see the score. There are many quiet moments of reflection, which is great. It's great and we all want to be a part of it.
“I think we have to do our part and ensure a good football match, one that is memorable for the right reasons”.
McGregor also commented on the game.
“But most of all, let’s not fool ourselves, it’s about winning those games, and when they happen, performance-wise, it’s about winning. You strive for perfection, but the ultimate goal is to achieve perfection. win the game.''
“And we’re glad we did, we showed a side of us that is unique. good that we want to win.''
"We were super-competitive in the game, and that kind of got us into a confrontation, which is also a big deal. Is it positive, because you? What do you need it for, even when you're not? playing so well, you need that will to win, run and fight. for each.''
“So is it? Of course, over the weekend we will seek to perform better in the technical and tactical aspects of the game.''
“But we still have to bring that competitiveness that gave us victory in the last game, so I hope we can marry the two and we will have a positive experience at the weekend.”
“So we did that as we went back to the beginning of the week and we tried to find the right solutions for that and implement them in practices and in the week, and obviously looking at this game at the end of week.
“Obviously it wasn’t a positive outcome for us, but we hope we’ve learned from it and applied it to the week’s training and hope to be able to apply it to the weekend.”