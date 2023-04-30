Fulham vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Manchester City live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage Stadium.
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Fulham vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Fulham vs Manchester City?

This is the start time of the Fulham vs Manchester City match on April 30, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m. –Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 a.m. –Star+
Brazil: 10:00 a.m. –Star+
Chile: 9:00 a.m. –Star+
Colombia: 8:00 a.m. –Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m. –Star+
Spain: 3:00 p.m. – DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 a.m. -Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:00 a.m. –Star+
Peru: 8:00 a.m. –Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m. –Star+
Key player at Manchester City

One of the players to take into account in Manchester City is Julián Álvarez, the 23-year-old Argentine-born center forward who has played 24 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in total games, he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Nottingham Forest twice, Fulham, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Southampton.
Key player at Fulham

One of the most outstanding players at Fulham is Andreas Pereira, the 327-year-old central midfielder born in Brazil, who has played 32 games so far in the 2022-2023 Premier League, in which he has already added six assists and four goals, these versus; West Ham United, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Leeds Unites.
History Fulham vs Manchester City

In total, both teams have met 69 times, Manchester City dominates the record with 37 wins, there have been 16 draws and Fulham have won 16 games.
As for goals, the record is also dominated by Manchester City with 154 goals compared to 97 for Fulham.
Actuality - Manchester City

Manchester City has been performing well in the 2022-2023 Premier League, since after playing 31 games it is in box number two of the standings with 73 units, this score was achieved after winning 23 games, drawing four and losing four He has also scored 82 goals and conceded 29, for a goal difference of +53.
Manchester City 3 - 0 Bayern Munich
Manchester City 3 - 1 Leicester City
Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Manchester City
Manchester City 3 - 0 Sheffield United
Manchester City 4 - 1 Arsenal

Actuality - Fulham

Fulham has been developing a regular role in the current edition of the Premier League, since after playing a total of 32 games, it is in box number 10 of the standings with 45 points, this after winning 13 games, drawing six and losing 13, leaving a goal difference of +1, this after scoring 44 goals and conceding 43.
Bournemouth 2 - 1 Fulham
Fulham 0 - 1 West Ham United
Everton 1 - 3 Fulham
Fulham 2 - 1 Leeds United
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Fulham

The match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium

The match between Fulham and Manchester City will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium in the city of London (England), this is where Fulham Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1780 and has a capacity for approximately 22,400 spectators.
Image: uefa.com
Image: uefa.com
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Fulham vs Manchester City live, valid for the 34th matchday of the Premier League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo