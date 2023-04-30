Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Pal Dardai!
Klemens will travel to Munich, he has reached the semifinals of the A-Junioren Meisterschaft, with U-19. If something happens, he is there for the defense. If necessary Lucas Tousart can also help out in defense.
Of course we try to make the best of Munich. We have to make better use of our set pieces and we practiced that in training this week. We have to keep going, even with some injured players, we have a good squad. The boys are training hard, there are still a few things missing, but it's coming.
We all exemplify cohesion to the players. Last week I had to criticize some things, but today you can see in training that the guys are together.
The team spirit is present in the dressing room, but now we also need to see this on the field. Suffering a goal against Bayern is different than against Bremen. At the Olympic Stadium, it was a real shock for all of us. The team was under pressure, but after conceding goals we lacked body language and we have to work on that."
Probable lineup for Hertha
Hertha's situation
Speak up, Tuchel!
Hertha are a somewhat unpredictable opponent, with their recent change of coach. It's just one more reason for us to concentrate fully on ourselves. We need to face this fight and regard it as a battle. We have to give it our all.
It is not too late. It doesn't matter how hard it is: it has to pass now. The situation has become more difficult. But it is not impossible. We definitely have to step up our game in all areas.
It is the consistency in the games, the consistency every three days that we are lacking. It doesn't just take will, it also takes energy and freshness.
The trust in the players is not completely gone, but our team no longer trusts itself. It's our turn at the moment, with openness, with clarity. We will do everything to show a reaction. We have to lower expectations and not expect more from ourselves.
But bite the bullet and don't feel so bad about approaching him - no matter what you call him - at eye level and confirm first. Step by step, minute by minute and then achieve victory. For us, nothing is easy at the moment. We have to deliver first.
If we keep playing like this, so unstable, we won't make it. We have to improve. It's never too late to show a reaction. We need them directly in the game and we're not going to let anyone get away with this commitment."
Probable lineup for Bayern
Serge mal 2️⃣🔥#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/L3U5jRGMcf — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 29, 2023
Bayern's situation
Old Lady
On the other side, Hertha Berlin haven't won in seven games, and are coming off three straight defeats - against RB Leipzig, Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. The negative record leaves the Old Lady in the relegation zone, precisely in last place, in 18th, with only 22 points. It is six points behind Bochum, the first team out of the red.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!