Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
10:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin of 30th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

9:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Pal Dardai!

"Physical condition will be crucial for Tolga. Gastrointestinal and sports is not so good, so we have to look. Djanga can also take this position. Djanga is a good soccer player and has the ability and quality to make the last dangerous pass after winning the ball. With Dodi and Jessic, we have fast players who can process the ball.

Klemens will travel to Munich, he has reached the semifinals of the A-Junioren Meisterschaft, with U-19. If something happens, he is there for the defense. If necessary Lucas Tousart can also help out in defense.

Of course we try to make the best of Munich. We have to make better use of our set pieces and we practiced that in training this week. We have to keep going, even with some injured players, we have a good squad. The boys are training hard, there are still a few things missing, but it's coming.

We all exemplify cohesion to the players. Last week I had to criticize some things, but today you can see in training that the guys are together.

The team spirit is present in the dressing room, but now we also need to see this on the field. Suffering a goal against Bayern is different than against Bremen. At the Olympic Stadium, it was a real shock for all of us. The team was under pressure, but after conceding goals we lacked body language and we have to work on that."

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Hertha

Christensen; Pekarik, Rogel, Uremovic, Plattenhardt; Tousart, Cigerci; Lukebakio, Boetius, Mittelstädt; Ngankam.
9:40 PM2 hours ago
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Hertha's situation

In his third season at Hertha, Pal Dardai has the tough task of rebuilding the team. However, he also has a long list of absentees. Boateng has a groin injury, Dardai, Jovetic and Richter muscular, while Jarstein and Sunjic are unspecified, but Nsona is still in the medical department with a knee problem. Serdar and Kempf will serve suspensions.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Tuchel!

"Upamecano is injured. He will be out for two weeks. Leon Goretzka has a knee injury, but should be fine. Coman has not trained, but is fit to play. Choupo is not available.

Hertha are a somewhat unpredictable opponent, with their recent change of coach. It's just one more reason for us to concentrate fully on ourselves. We need to face this fight and regard it as a battle. We have to give it our all.

It is not too late. It doesn't matter how hard it is: it has to pass now. The situation has become more difficult. But it is not impossible. We definitely have to step up our game in all areas.

It is the consistency in the games, the consistency every three days that we are lacking. It doesn't just take will, it also takes energy and freshness.

The trust in the players is not completely gone, but our team no longer trusts itself. It's our turn at the moment, with openness, with clarity. We will do everything to show a reaction. We have to lower expectations and not expect more from ourselves.

But bite the bullet and don't feel so bad about approaching him - no matter what you call him - at eye level and confirm first. Step by step, minute by minute and then achieve victory. For us, nothing is easy at the moment. We have to deliver first.

If we keep playing like this, so unstable, we won't make it. We have to improve. It's never too late to show a reaction. We need them directly in the game and we're not going to let anyone get away with this commitment."

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Musiala; Sané, Müller, Coman - Mané.
9:20 PM2 hours ago
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel has five absentees. Choupo-Moting and Lucas Hernández, with knee problems, Neuer, recovering from a leg fracture, Davies, with a thigh injury, and Upamecano, with muscular problems.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Old Lady

On the other side, Hertha Berlin haven't won in seven games, and are coming off three straight defeats - against RB Leipzig, Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. The negative record leaves the Old Lady in the relegation zone, precisely in last place, in 18th, with only 22 points. It is six points behind Bochum, the first team out of the red.

9:05 PM2 hours ago

Bavarians

Without winning two matches, with a draw against Hoffenheim and a tough defeat against Mainz 05, Bayern Munich lost the lead of the competition and saw rival Borussia Dortmund take the post. The Bavarians are in second place with 59 points. However, the BlackYellow drew in the round, and are only two points ahead. A win would put the Bavarian giants back on top.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin live this Sunday (30), at the Allianz Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 30th round of the competition.
8:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
