Cremonese vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Cremonese vs Hellas Verona: Serie A Match
Photo: Disclosure/Cremonese

8:00 PM24 minutes ago

7:55 PM29 minutes ago

Speak up, Davide Bellardini!

"For sure the 2-0 in the first leg left us a little at a disadvantage, but we won this semi-final, we played in the best way possible, then logically when you think about it. If you find a strong team like Fiorentina, it's a must. It's difficult . Ferrari, diverting attention to Cremo's applause at the Cup, comments: “It sure is! It's a path that has enriched us, when I arrived at Cremonese I said right away that I can only go there. the victory was missing to mature, when they started to arrive we started to supply a little.  semi-final of the Italian Cup, it was like that, but now we focus on the championship“.  for the challenge that awaits the Grigiorossi at Zini on Sunday: “As long as we are in the race, we believe in it. The applause from the Franchi public at the end? It was very beautiful, I did not expect it.  ;A splendid gesture” .

"Since we arrived, every game has been decisive. Tomorrow's game is very important, that's clear." Tomorrow, at Zini, Cremonese will face Hellas Verona. A commitment that Davide Ballardini commented on with these words during the press conference the day before. “Thursday's game helped in that we were able to offer a good performance, a team effort so that we gained strength and awareness, but on the other hand it didn't help because we spent a lot physically – he adds – and mentally. To answer the question, we need to look at both sides." "We played on Thursday, so it's hard to get an accurate picture now because maybe they have feelings today, tomorrow there's more. We have to be good in managing them, in the games played we always use almost all the players in the squad - he explains - we will do the same from now on. Emphasizing the important aspect that whoever plays his role does it and does it well. Even running players, the performance is usually satisfactory."

7:50 PM34 minutes ago

Probable Cremonese!

Sarr; Sernicola, Ferrari, Lochoshvilli, Quagliata; Ghiglione, Pickel, Meité, Okereke, Galdames; Gyan.
7:45 PM39 minutes ago

Cremonese related!

GOALKEEPERS – Carnesecchi (12), Saro (13), Sarr (45)

DEFENSE – Aiwu (4), Bianchetti (15), Chiriches (21), Ferrari (24), Ghiglione (18), Lochoshvili (44), Quagliata (33), Valeri (3), Vasquez (5)

FIELD MEDIA – Acella (23), Castagnetti (19), Galdames (27), Meité (28), Pickel (6) ADVANCED –

Afena -Gyan (20), Basso Ricci (99), Buonaiuto (10), Ciofani (9), Desserts (90), Okereke (77).
7:40 PM44 minutes ago

How does Cremonese arrive?

 Cremonese have just 19 points in Serie A and are in second place. The team drew 0-0 with Fiorentina in the middle of the week for the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and was eliminated, having lost the first game by 2-0.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Likely Hellas Verona!

Montipò; Dawidwicz, hien, Magnani; Depaoli, Tameze, Abildgaard, Lazovic; Duda, Verdi, Gaich.
7:30 PMan hour ago

How does Hellas Verona arrive?

 Hellas Verona arrives for the clash with 26 points and in 18º placement in Serie A, being in the relegation zone, as well as Cremonese. The team has just one point less than Spezia, the first club outside the zone that drops to the second division.
7:25 PMan hour ago

CREMONESE!

Photo: Disclosure/Cremonese
7:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Giovanni Zini Stadium

The Cremonese vs Hellas Verona game will be played at Giovanni Zini Stadium, with a capacity of 15,191people.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Cremonese vs Hellas Verona live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
