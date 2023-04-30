Cremonese vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cremonese vs Hellas Verona Live Score Here
Speak up, Davide Bellardini!
"Since we arrived, every game has been decisive. Tomorrow's game is very important, that's clear." Tomorrow, at Zini, Cremonese will face Hellas Verona. A commitment that Davide Ballardini commented on with these words during the press conference the day before. “Thursday's game helped in that we were able to offer a good performance, a team effort so that we gained strength and awareness, but on the other hand it didn't help because we spent a lot physically – he adds – and mentally. To answer the question, we need to look at both sides." "We played on Thursday, so it's hard to get an accurate picture now because maybe they have feelings today, tomorrow there's more. We have to be good in managing them, in the games played we always use almost all the players in the squad - he explains - we will do the same from now on. Emphasizing the important aspect that whoever plays his role does it and does it well. Even running players, the performance is usually satisfactory."
Probable Cremonese!
Cremonese related!
DEFENSE – Aiwu (4), Bianchetti (15), Chiriches (21), Ferrari (24), Ghiglione (18), Lochoshvili (44), Quagliata (33), Valeri (3), Vasquez (5)
FIELD MEDIA – Acella (23), Castagnetti (19), Galdames (27), Meité (28), Pickel (6) ADVANCED –
Afena -Gyan (20), Basso Ricci (99), Buonaiuto (10), Ciofani (9), Desserts (90), Okereke (77).