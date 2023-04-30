Porto vs Boavista: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM31 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Boavista match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM36 minutes ago

What time is Porto vs Boavista match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Boavista of 30th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission

Brazil 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 1 pm: No transmission

Colombia 12 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 12  pm: No transmission

USA 1 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 7 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission

Peru 12 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission

1:50 AM41 minutes ago

Speak up, Petit!

"Porto comes from five consecutive wins and nine games without losing. They play at their home, with a fantastic atmosphere. We will try to leave Dragão with a good result doing what we did in the last match. We have to give a good answer.

We don't look too much at these statistics, because the players are different and the coaches are different, so what we hope is to continue our growth, the valorization of our players and play a good game within what has been our championship.

The players are motivated for every match, even against a title contender. We expect a difficult game but we will be determined, ambitious, and with personality. 

The most important thing is the players' growth. We have many players from our youth teams, others who came from lower leagues, and that's what we want to focus on, on their evolution so that the collective is stronger. We know the difficulties we have in this house and the importance of valuing these assets. We hope to play a game with quality and personality, knowing that we are the fifth team with the best attack. We want to give a good response and a good show in the game."

1:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Boavista

Bracali; Cannon, Abascal, Sasso, Onyemaechi; Perez, Makouta, Agra; Lourenco, Mangas, Njie.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Boavista's situation

Petit has some doubts about who he can count on. Gorré, Onyemaechi and Reggie Cannon. On the other hand, the coach will count on Pedro Malheiro.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"I start by thanking the presence of those who go to the stadium to support the team, they have always done so during the season. The atmosphere has been fantastic not only at Dragão, but in the stadiums where we go and I expect exactly that.

A derby is always a difficult game, like all the ones we are yet to have. As we move towards the end, the games gain another dimension and weight, with less time to recover from a bad result. It is in this sense that we will work and go in to win the game.

We can't guess our opponent's strategy, just look at past games. There has been an evolution in what is Petit's work at the head of his teams. Boavista is a team that plays well, is offensive, and taking out the teams from the first places, they have the most goals. The wingers themselves are very interesting, there is a lot of mobility. We have to counter this within what we are as a team, not running away from our characteristics, mainly to dismantle Boavista's defense. There are several ways to get into the area, it can be more or less beautiful, the important thing is to be effective.

We have not been so effective throughout the season. We created too many goal situations and this cost us points. We want to win the games, which is the most important thing. We know that for the rest of the championship there are teams doing excellent campaigns. Boavista, Arouca, Famalicão, Casa Pia. Teams that are well and comfortable in the table. It's up to us to make these games comfortable for us and not for the opponent. To try to be effective in offensive terms and be aware of a team that likes to have the ball, with very interesting players that appear in a dangerous way if we are not attentive.

It's one of the opponent's strong points, we have to have the necessary balance. We usually project the wingers a lot, and we can project our two midfielders. If one player stays in front I don't need the full-backs or the midfielders to be balanced in a losing moment. We have a lot of people up front because we are more prepared to manage loss and for the opponent not to come out with those quick attacks. I look at all that, but mainly at our team.

This is one of the moments I talk about where we have to be strong, we are prepared for that, not only with Boavista, but in every game. Regardless of the supremacy we may have during the game we have to always be alert, react to the loss of the ball and be balanced defensively."

1:30 AMan hour ago
Foto: Porto
Photo: Porto
1:25 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Manafá, Pepe, Marcano, Wendell; Otávio, Pepê, Uribe, Galeno; Taremi, Toni Martínez.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Porto's situation

João Mário is still the only one Sérgio Conceição is missing.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Checkered

Despite winning last round, Boavista dropped one position. Now, the Axadrezados are figuring 12th place, with 37 points earned.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Dragons

In a great sequence, Porto has won four in a row, besides putting one foot on the first leg of the semifinal of the Taça de Portugal. The Dragons were able to take advantage of Benfica's mistakes and, in second place, reached 70 points, narrowing the gap to four points.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Porto vs Boavista live this Sunday (30), at the Dragon Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 30th round of the competition.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Porto vs Boavista Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo