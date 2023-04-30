Porto vs Boavista: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Boavista match live?
What time is Porto vs Boavista match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 2 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission
Brazil 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 1 pm: No transmission
Colombia 12 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 12 pm: No transmission
USA 1 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 7 pm: No transmission
Mexico 12 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission
Peru 12 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission
Speak up, Petit!
We don't look too much at these statistics, because the players are different and the coaches are different, so what we hope is to continue our growth, the valorization of our players and play a good game within what has been our championship.
The players are motivated for every match, even against a title contender. We expect a difficult game but we will be determined, ambitious, and with personality.
The most important thing is the players' growth. We have many players from our youth teams, others who came from lower leagues, and that's what we want to focus on, on their evolution so that the collective is stronger. We know the difficulties we have in this house and the importance of valuing these assets. We hope to play a game with quality and personality, knowing that we are the fifth team with the best attack. We want to give a good response and a good show in the game."
Probable lineup for Boavista
Boavista's situation
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
A derby is always a difficult game, like all the ones we are yet to have. As we move towards the end, the games gain another dimension and weight, with less time to recover from a bad result. It is in this sense that we will work and go in to win the game.
We can't guess our opponent's strategy, just look at past games. There has been an evolution in what is Petit's work at the head of his teams. Boavista is a team that plays well, is offensive, and taking out the teams from the first places, they have the most goals. The wingers themselves are very interesting, there is a lot of mobility. We have to counter this within what we are as a team, not running away from our characteristics, mainly to dismantle Boavista's defense. There are several ways to get into the area, it can be more or less beautiful, the important thing is to be effective.
We have not been so effective throughout the season. We created too many goal situations and this cost us points. We want to win the games, which is the most important thing. We know that for the rest of the championship there are teams doing excellent campaigns. Boavista, Arouca, Famalicão, Casa Pia. Teams that are well and comfortable in the table. It's up to us to make these games comfortable for us and not for the opponent. To try to be effective in offensive terms and be aware of a team that likes to have the ball, with very interesting players that appear in a dangerous way if we are not attentive.
It's one of the opponent's strong points, we have to have the necessary balance. We usually project the wingers a lot, and we can project our two midfielders. If one player stays in front I don't need the full-backs or the midfielders to be balanced in a losing moment. We have a lot of people up front because we are more prepared to manage loss and for the opponent not to come out with those quick attacks. I look at all that, but mainly at our team.
This is one of the moments I talk about where we have to be strong, we are prepared for that, not only with Boavista, but in every game. Regardless of the supremacy we may have during the game we have to always be alert, react to the loss of the ball and be balanced defensively."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!