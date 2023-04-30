Espanyol vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Getafe live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Getafe live, as well as the latest information from the RCDC Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Getafe online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Espanyol vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Espanyol vs Getafe match corresponding to LaLiga matchday 32?
This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Getafe match on April 30, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 hours
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:20 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 10:30 a.m.
Australia: 10:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:30 a.m.
Espanyol Statement
Luis García spoke ahead of the match: "We are very prepared. It's very positive after the defeat the other day, and the way it happened, to find ourselves with a game as quickly as possible, at home, with a lot at stake. The group knows very well the importance of the three points tomorrow. We are eager to compete again, to win at home and to get back in the fight for our objective. "Focusing a lot on ourselves, that's the key, that we are able to be ourselves, with our game and our way of playing. Then in the rival there will be different things. Bordalás is a very good coach, he gets a lot out of his teams. He has been recently in Getafe, he knows 50 percent of the squad and he even had some of them in Valencia, so the adaptation will be much faster. The style is totally recognizable, we know what we are going to find, but the most important thing is us, that tomorrow we go out with bloodshot eyes because we know that we are playing for our lives. And when you're playing for your life you have to give everything you have and a little bit more".
How is Getafe coming along?
Getafe failed to win against Almería, who were eager to win and return home with the three points, the blue team will be looking to turn the last result around and make it three points.
How does Espanyol arrive?
Espanyol fell in their last LaLiga match with a score of 4 goals to 2 against Villarreal, a duel where the now locals failed to tie the match.
The match will be played at the RCDC Stadium.
The Espanyol vs Getafe match will be played at the RCDC Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Espanyol vs Getafe live stream, corresponding to the matchday 32 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the RCDC Stadium, at 12:30 pm.