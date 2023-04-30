Ajax vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Dutch Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Ajax vs PSV live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Ajax vs PSV live for the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup Grand Final, as well as the latest information from De Kuip. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ajax vs PSV online and live from the KNVB Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Ajax and PSV match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours on GolTV
Bolivia: 12 hours on GolTV
Brazil: 13 hours on GolTV
Chile: 13 hours on GolTV
Colombia: 11 hours on GolTV
Ecuador: 11 hours on GolTV
US (ET): 11 hours on GolTV
Spain: 17 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours on GolTV
Paraguay: 13 hours on GolTV
Peru: 11 hours on GolTV
Uruguay: 13 hours on GolTV
Venezuela: 12 hours on GolTV
Xavi Simmons, a must see player!
The PSV winger is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSG and he hopes that with this move to the Eredivisie he can take a place among the best in Europe and be the jewel of PSV. Last season he participated in 12 games with the senior PSG team where he got 5 goals and 6 assists. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 23 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax against you and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented various additions, in which Guus Til, Luuk De Jong, Sávio, Xavi Simons and Boy Waterman stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Mario Götze. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions of the German team. PSV finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 2 points behind champion Ajax, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. The complications were seen by not qualifying for the Champions League group stage and being eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League. That is why the front and the main defense have been strengthened with the aim of not dropping points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League. PSV is the current champion of the Johan Cruyff Shield after beating Ajax by a score of 5-3.
Steven Bergwijn, a must see player!
The Ajax winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight PSV and Feyenoord for the Eredivisie championship, having many minutes to show its quality. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 4 goals and 2 assists for Tottenham. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Ajax forward and show a high level in the face of the Netherlands' call for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. This started the season in a good way, for now March with 8 goals and 1 assist in 11 games played.
How does Ajax arrive?
Ajax comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Group A of the Champions League, the team is tied for second position with 3 units, after 1 win and 1 loss as well than Liverpool. Ajax started the season with victories against Cambuur, Sparta, Utrecht, Fortuna and Groningen, most recently losing to Liverpool by a score of 2-1 on the road. Those led by Alfred Schreuder come into this season with a great squad, including Lucas Ocampo, Steven Bergwijn, Edson Álvarez, Brian Bobbrey and Devyne Rensch. Undoubtedly, Ajax is one of the candidates to fight for the Eredivisie championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers in Group A. Ajax will compete in the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, and the Champions League. Those from Amsterdam will seek to keep the victory against Napoli to climb positions in the tournament.
Where's the game?
The De Kuip stadium located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to win the KNVB Cuo 2022-2023 title. This stadium has a capacity for 51,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs PSV match, corresponding to the duel of the Grand Final of the KNVB Cup 2022-2023. The meeting will take place in De Kuip, at 12 o'clock.