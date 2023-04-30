Queretaro vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Querétaro vs Pachuca live of the Liga MX Clausura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Querétaro vs Pachuca live corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the La Corregidora Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Pachuca online and live from Clausura 2023?
This is the start time of the Querétaro vs Pachuca match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without Transmission
Chile: 20 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without Transmission
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on TUDN
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 20 hours without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 19 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without Transmission
Argentina: 20 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without Transmission
Chile: 20 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without Transmission
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on TUDN
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 20 hours without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 19 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Luis Chavez, a must see player!
The Tuzos midfielder starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican started the season in good shape, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 3 assists in 13 games played . Chávez continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tuzos midfield and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the MX League league. The Mexican will have to manage to work more with Erik Sánchez and Eduardo López to create an offensive of fear.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 as MX League champions, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the MX League. The defending champions showed excellent football and managed to win one more title by beating Toluca in the final. The champion coaching staff remained and players such as Fernando Olvera, Cristian Arango, Antonio Figueroa and Enzo Martínez also arrived, mainly to reinforce the team's offense. Pachuca has a deep squad and it is expected that it will obtain the expected results, the team arrives with a good streak of 3 victories in its last 5 duels. The Tuzos are in fifth place in the Clausura 2023 with 25 units, after 8 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses. The team continues to show great football at the hands of their coach Sergio Almada and they are in a great moment to try to win the Liga MX title again. The Tuzos will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the offensive generation of the team. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that attracted the most attention for the people of Querétaro and little by little he has gained a starting position in Mauro Gerk's eleven. At the moment, he is marching with 3 goals and 2 assists, being the leader of the Queretaro offense.
How does Queretaro get here?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Apertura 2022 outside the playoffs, the team finished in last place with 9 points after 1 win, 6 draws and 10 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players such as Jonatan Torres, José Zuñiga, Jonathan Perlaza, Gil Alcalá and Carlos Guzmán arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. Querétaro has a good squad and this has given the expected results. The start of this campaign has been positive, placing them in Repechage positions and giving a better impression than last tournament. Currently the team is in tenth place in the table with 20 points, after 4 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses. The team still depends on itself and a draw or victory would put it into the playoffs.
Where's the game?
The La Corregidora Stadium located in the city of Querétaro will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 34,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1985.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Querétaro vs. Pachuca match, corresponding to Round 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The match will take place at the La Corregidora Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.