Monaco vs Montpellier: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Monaco vs Montpellier match on TV and in real time?
When is the Monaco vs Montpellier match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Montpellier:
Probable Monaco:
Montpellier's recent games:
Away from home, Montpellier have recorded a recent record of 5 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses in their last 10 games played.
Monaco's recent games:
In their five most recent matches they have won three, drawn one, and lost only one, beating Ajaccio, Strasbourg, and Lorient, as well as drawing with Nantes and losing to Lens.
Montpellier:
In the match, they overcame the difficulty of playing with a numerical disadvantage since the 8th minute of the final phase. Savanier was sent off for violent play. Rennes pressed forward in search of victory. In the second half, they had the ball 77% of the time, and developed 12 opportunities to shoot. They had three shots blocked by Montpellier's defensive system and sent eight shots the wrong way.
Monaco:
Thus, an unbeaten streak of four matches was interrupted. Three wins and a draw. The result was not so bad considering Lens' superior offensive production. The hosts had control of the ball for 63% of the time. They developed almost twice as many shooting opportunities (21 to 11). They also showed a large advantage in the shots on target rate (8 to 4).
TIME AND PLACE!
Montpellier will have to deal with the absences of Esteve, Makouana and Sainte-Luce, as well as their own technical limitations which have prevented them from keeping up with the pace of the top squad.
Moreover, the team will face one of the best home teams in the championship, as is the case with Monaco, which has everything to win in front of their fans in an important match to keep in the hunt for the G-3.
The match is scheduled to start at 7 am, at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco.
Welcome and welcome to the Monaco vs Montpellier live score
Montpellier, on the other hand, has suffered three consecutive defeats recently, but has shown power of reaction by getting back on the winning track in the most recent match, showing some improvement compared to previous meetings.
Both teams meet in the 33rd round of Ligue 1 2022/23. The match between the 4th and 13th places in Ligue 1 takes place at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco, at 08:00. Follow everything about the duel between the French teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Round 33, Ligue 1
Date: 30 April 2023
Time: 8:00 AM
Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco
Broadcast: Star+.