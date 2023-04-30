Monaco vs Montpellier: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

Where and how to watch the Monaco vs Montpellier match on TV and in real time?

Monaco-Montpellier
Round 33, Ligue 1

Date: 30 April 2023

Time: 8:00 AM

Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Monaco vs Montpellier match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Monaco x Montpellier will start at 8am (EST), at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco, in the 33rd round of the Ligue 1. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Montpellier:

Lecomte, Sacko, Jullien, Kouyaté, Sylla, Chotard, Ferri, Léo Leroy, Nordin, Elye Wahi, Khazri.
Probable Monaco:

Nubel, Caio Henrique, Maripán, Disasi, Vanderson, Jakobs, Camara, Fofana, Diatta, Ben Yedder, Volland.
Montpellier's recent games:

In their 5 previous encounters they have recorded 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, beating Rennes and Clermont, as well as drawing with Marseille and losing to Lille and also to Toulouse.

Away from home, Montpellier have recorded a recent record of 5 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses in their last 10 games played.

Monaco's recent games:

At the moment, the Monegasque team is in fourth place in the French elite table, with 61 points so far, five points behind Lens, which opens the G-3 competition.

In their five most recent matches they have won three, drawn one, and lost only one, beating Ajaccio, Strasbourg, and Lorient, as well as drawing with Nantes and losing to Lens.

Montpellier:

After suffering two defeats in a row, the first after the arrival of coach Michel Der Zakarian, who had established a seven-game unbeaten streak (five wins and two draws) since returning to Montpellier, the club has returned to winning ways. In the thirty-second round of the 2022/2023 edition of Ligue 1, playing at home, they overcame Rennes 1-0.

In the match, they overcame the difficulty of playing with a numerical disadvantage since the 8th minute of the final phase. Savanier was sent off for violent play. Rennes pressed forward in search of victory. In the second half, they had the ball 77% of the time, and developed 12 opportunities to shoot. They had three shots blocked by Montpellier's defensive system and sent eight shots the wrong way.

Monaco:

Monaco saw their goal become much more distant on the previous day. On Saturday, April 22, they faced Lens, a direct opponent for a place in the G3, a block that grants the right to participate in the 2023/2024 edition of the Champions League. Playing on the opponent's soil, it was overcome, 3-0, in a duel that many people call a 'six-point game'.

Thus, an unbeaten streak of four matches was interrupted. Three wins and a draw. The result was not so bad considering Lens' superior offensive production. The hosts had control of the ball for 63% of the time. They developed almost twice as many shooting opportunities (21 to 11). They also showed a large advantage in the shots on target rate (8 to 4).

Foto: Monaco
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Monaco x Montpellier is valid for the 33rd round of Ligue 1.

Montpellier will have to deal with the absences of Esteve, Makouana and Sainte-Luce, as well as their own technical limitations which have prevented them from keeping up with the pace of the top squad.

Moreover, the team will face one of the best home teams in the championship, as is the case with Monaco, which has everything to win in front of their fans in an important match to keep in the hunt for the G-3.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 am, at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco.

Welcome and welcome to the Monaco vs Montpellier live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from France: Monaco x Montpellier. In the last round, Monaco had a great opportunity to enter the G-3, but wasted it by being defeated by Lens, away from home, by the score of 3-0, without offering any kind of balance to the direct competitor in this tight race.

Montpellier, on the other hand, has suffered three consecutive defeats recently, but has shown power of reaction by getting back on the winning track in the most recent match, showing some improvement compared to previous meetings.

Both teams meet in the 33rd round of Ligue 1 2022/23. The match between the 4th and 13th places in Ligue 1 takes place at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco, at 08:00. Follow everything about the duel between the French teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

