Inter vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

Lazio's possible line-up
For their part, Lazio can line up with the following eleven to face Inter. Provedel, Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni.
Inter's possible lineup
Inter may field the following eleven to face Lazio. Onana, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Gosens, Lukaku and Correa.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Inter de Milán vs Lazio of 30th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 AM,
Bolivia: 7:30 AM.
Brasil: 7:30 AM.
Chile: 6:30 AM.
Colombia: 5:30 AM.
Ecuador: 5:30 AM.
USA (ET): 5:30 AM.
Spain: 12:30 PM,
Mexico: 4:30 AM.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM.
Peru: 7:30 AM.
Uruguay: 7:30 AM.
Venezuela: 6:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Inter Milan vs Lazio can be seen on ESPN and Vamos. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 181 times, where Inter has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 33 victories. Inzaghi's side have won on 74 occasions, while Lazio have won on 47 occasions. In another 60 matches they have drawn against each other.
Lazio standings
On the other hand, Lazio wants to start the good dynamics before the defeat against Torino. Sarri's side have 61 points and are second in Serie A, 17 points behind Napoli who are the leaders of the competition and four points away from the Champions League places. As visitors, they have collected 31 points in 15 games, winning on nine occasions and losing in two matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Inter rankings
As for the home side, Inter is in seventh position in Serie A, one point away from the Conference League places and three points away from the Europa League and the Champions League. The fight to play in European competitions next year is hotly contested and there are very few points separating them. Inter has 54 points in these 31 rounds. At the moment, at home, they have 33 points in 16 matchdays with eleven wins and five defeats.
Lazio's last match
For their part, Lazio are coming off a home loss to one of their biggest rivals, Torino. The result of the match was 0-1 for the visitors. Ilic's goal before the end of the first half gave life to Juric's team, which suffered throughout the game from Lazio's attacks. In this match Sarri made many changes where we could see a totally different Lazio without one of its offensive references, Immobile. The Italian striker has 12 goals and is one of the key pieces in Sarri's scheme, despite not having his best season.
Inter's last match
Inter Milan will arrive after consolidating their place in the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Juventus, in the second leg, 1-0. The aggregate score was 2-1 in favor of Inzaghi's side. The goal came in the first quarter of an hour thanks to Dimrco, who took advantage of Barella's assist to put the home side ahead. Juve, as hard as they tried, could not get the equalizer, where they shot five times during the 90 minutes and were thus eliminated from this season's cup.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Inter Milan vs Lazio this Sunday, April 30 at 12.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 32nd round of Serie A. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.