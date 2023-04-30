Newcastle vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Newcastle vs Southampton match on TV and in real time?
When is the Newcastle vs Southampton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Southampton:
Provável Newcastle:
DESPERATION AT THE END
Brazilians on the rise!
Southampton:
Although they had to deal with the frustration of conceding the equalizer in the final moments of the match, it was not a match in which there was an expectation of scoring. It was the match against Bournemouth on Thursday, April 27, at St. Mary's that was decisive. In it, they were beaten 1-0. A result that practically sealed their fate for the season.
Newcastle:
On the previous day, they had beaten Tottenham 6-1. In front of Everton, the score might have been a bit exaggerated, but Newcastle was better throughout the match. They had control of the round for 60% of the time, developed more opportunities to finish (15 to 13) and led the rate of shots on target (8 to 5). Thus, it advanced to 62 points (17 wins, 11 draws and four losses). Enough to occupy third position in the Premier League table.
TIME AND PLACE:
After the thrashing against Tottenham (6-1) last weekend and against Everton (4-1) yesterday, Newcastle will be back in the Premier League next Sunday against bottom club Southampton, who continue their desperate search to get out of the relegation zone.
The match is of great importance for both sides. If on one hand a win can put Newcastle in an advantage against Manchester United, their main competitor at this moment, a defeat can allow other teams to get closer and threaten the Champions League spot.
The match kicks off at 9 am at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England.
Welcome and welcome to the Newcastle vs Southampton live score
Paced by the great moment in the season, the Magpies beat Tottenham and Everton in the last two games and are still fighting for a spot in the next Champions League. Southampton, on the other hand, are winless for eight games and are getting closer to relegation in England.
Both teams face each other in the 34th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 3rd and the 20th place in the English Premier League takes place at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England at 4 pm. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Premier League Round 34
Date: April 30, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: St. James' Park Stadium, Newcastle
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.