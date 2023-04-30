Newcastle vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Where and how to watch the Newcastle vs Southampton match on TV and in real time?

Newcastle vs Southampton
Premier League Round 34

Date: April 30, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: St. James' Park Stadium, Newcastle
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

When is the Newcastle vs Southampton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Newcastle vs. Southampton will start at 9 am ET, at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, in the 34th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and the STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Southampton:

Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Duje Caleta-Car e Romain Perraud; Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse e Roméo Lavia; Adam Armstrong, Theo Walcott e Carlos Alcaraz
Provável Newcastle:

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman e Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães e Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak e Joelinton
DESPERATION AT THE END

Southampton, on the other hand, is living a terrible moment. There are eight games without a victory and relegation is increasingly imminent, since the team bitterly at the bottom of the Premier League. For Sunday's match, the x-ray is not in their favor either: they have played 105 games, 37 wins, 24 draws, and 44 losses in their history. The last time the Saints beat the Magpies on the road was in January 2015, 2-1, with two goals from Dutchman Eljero Elia.
Brazilians on the rise!

The Newcastle team has been highlighted by great collective performances this season. Eddie Howe's men have scored ten goals in the last two games and the phase is very good for the Brazilians Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton. Together, both have nine goals and six assists in the championship. Joelinton, in fact, has been in the net four times in the last five games and has increasingly proven to be a candidate to play for the Brazilian National Team at the beginning of this cycle.
Southampton:

Southampton was not able to take advantage of the positive effect of their good performance against Arsenal. In front of the Premier League leader, the team was in the lead for almost the entire match. They scored the opening goal even before the first minute was over, and only conceded the equalizer, 3-3, in the 45th minute of the final phase.

Although they had to deal with the frustration of conceding the equalizer in the final moments of the match, it was not a match in which there was an expectation of scoring. It was the match against Bournemouth on Thursday, April 27, at St. Mary's that was decisive. In it, they were beaten 1-0. A result that practically sealed their fate for the season.

Newcastle:

In search of a place in the Champions League group stage, something that hasn't happened since the 2002/2003 season, Newcastle shortened the path in this direction on Thursday, April 27. They didn't take any notice of Everton, which just like Southampton is in the relegation zone of the English Championship. Even playing at the Goodinson Park stadium, they thrashed Everton 4-1. It was the seventh victory in eight games. The second by a wide margin.

On the previous day, they had beaten Tottenham 6-1. In front of Everton, the score might have been a bit exaggerated, but Newcastle was better throughout the match. They had control of the round for 60% of the time, developed more opportunities to finish (15 to 13) and led the rate of shots on target (8 to 5). Thus, it advanced to 62 points (17 wins, 11 draws and four losses). Enough to occupy third position in the Premier League table.

Foto: Newcastle
Foto: Newcastle

 

TIME AND PLACE:

The match between Newcastle-Southampton is valid for the 34th round of the Premier League.

After the thrashing against Tottenham (6-1) last weekend and against Everton (4-1) yesterday, Newcastle will be back in the Premier League next Sunday against bottom club Southampton, who continue their desperate search to get out of the relegation zone.

The match is of great importance for both sides. If on one hand a win can put Newcastle in an advantage against Manchester United, their main competitor at this moment, a defeat can allow other teams to get closer and threaten the Champions League spot.

The match kicks off at 9 am at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England.

Welcome to the Newcastle vs Southampton live coverage

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two English teams: Newcastle vs. Southampton.

Paced by the great moment in the season, the Magpies beat Tottenham and Everton in the last two games and are still fighting for a spot in the next Champions League. Southampton, on the other hand, are winless for eight games and are getting closer to relegation in England.

Both teams face each other in the 34th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 3rd and the 20th place in the English Premier League takes place at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England at 4 pm. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

