Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Premier League

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Aston Villa live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information coming out of Manchester.
Aston's possible lineup
For his part, Emery may line up with the following eleven to face United. Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Mcginn, Buendia, Ramsey and Watkins.
Possible United lineup
Ten Hag may field the following eleven to face Aston Villa. De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho and Rashford.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Aston Villa of 30th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa can be watched on ESPN and DAZN.
History between them
These teams have met 193 times, where United has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 49 victories. Ten Hag's side have won on 100 occasions, while Aston Villa have won in 51 matches. In 42 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Aston Villa standings
On the other hand, Aston Villa wants to continue the good dynamics of the season, as they have not lost since February 18 when they were defeated by Arsenal. Emery's side has 51 points and is seventh in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham, Europa League position and eight points behind United, Champions League places. As visitors, they have collected 22 points in 16 games, winning on six occasions and losing in six matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Manchester Qualifiers
As for the home side, Manchester are in fourth place in the Premier League, six points behind the Europa League places and three points behind the Europa League and 16 points behind the competition leaders, Arsenal. The fight to play in European competitions next year is hotly contested and there are very few points separating them. United have 59 points in these 33 rounds. At the moment, at home, they have 36 points in 15 matchdays with eleven wins, three draws and one defeat.
Aston Villa's last match
For its part, Aston Villa comes from winning at home against one of its direct rivals, Fulham. The result of the match was 1-0 for the home side. Mings' goal in the middle of the first half gave life to Emery's team to get three very important points in the fight for the European places for next season. The Spanish coach has changed the face of this team making a very strong defensive block to become a tough nut to crack for the teams that aspire to the Champions League places.
Manchester's last match
Manchester United suffered a comeback at Wembley against Tottenham after leading 0-2 at halftime. Sancho put the first goal on the scoreboard to put United ahead on the scoreboard. Before the break, Rashford scored again for the Red Devils. After the dressing room talk, Pedro Porro pulled one back for the home side before the hour mark. Ten Hag's side wanted to put the game to bed, but Bruno was unable to take any further advantage as his shot hit the woodwork. In the closing stages of the game, Son scored the equalizer for both sides to share the points at Wembley in a tight encounter, where United were better in the first half and Tottenham in the second.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa this Sunday, April 30 at 15.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 34th round of the Premier League.