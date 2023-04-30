AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bournemouth vs Leeds Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bournemouth vs Leeds match, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Bournemouth vs Leeds?
This is the kickoff time for the Bournemouth vs Leeds match on April 30, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
Last meetings
Between 2013 and 2022, they have only met on five occasions and four of those were in the Championship. Leeds hold the advantage with four wins while Bournemouth have only managed one.
Key player - Leeds
Leeds has lost a lot, but the spirit of staying in the top flight is still intact, especially with players like Rodrigo Moreno. The 32-year-old Spaniard has 11 goals and one assist in 26 games.
Key player - Bournemouth
Although the team's campaign has not been perfect, they have tried to fight for the bigger goal of staying in the Premier League. Philip Billing is one of the leaders of this team. The 26-year-old Danish midfielder has seven goals and one assist this season.
Leeds
The visitors are in a very similar, but more negative situation. They are closer to relegation although they could be saved. They are in 16th place, two points behind Bournemouth, with 30 points, the same as Nottingham and only one point above Leicester, which is already in the relegation zone. Their last results have been three defeats, one win and one draw.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth does not have a perfect outlook, however, it will most likely be enough to stay in the division. They are in 14th place with 36 points, one point behind Wolves and two points ahead of West Ham. Their last results have been two defeats and three wins.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Vitality Stadium in the city of Bournemouth, England. It is the official home of AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League who in turn are the owners of the place. Its name is for sponsorship purposes, but people really know it as Dean Court. It was inaugurated in 1910 and was so named in honor of the Cooper-Dean family, since they donated the land on which the venue was built. In 2001, almost 100 years after its inauguration, the stadium was completely remodeled. They changed the field and built the current bleachers at the site. The stadium has been called six different names since its opening. In 2001, it was renamed from Dean Court to Fitness First Stadium, in 2010 it was renamed Classic Eyes Stadium, in 2011 it was renamed Seward Stadium, in 2012 Goldsands Stadium and finally in 2015 it was renamed Vitality Stadium. It has a capacity of 11,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Premier League Match: Bournemouth vs Leeds live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.