Marseille vs Auxerre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Marseille vs Auxerre live, as well as the latest information coming out of Orange Velodrome. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Marseille vs Auxerre live and online?
The game will be broadcast by BeIN sports, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Auxerre: Nuno Da Costa
The 32-year-old striker from Cape Verde is having a good season with Auxerre, since in 27 games played he has scored 5 goals and has assisted 3 times. He is the player with the most goals and the most assists on the team. Will he appear tomorrow against Marseille?
Player to watch from Marseille: Alexis Sanchez
The 34-year-old Chilean striker is reviving his career after falling short at Inter Milan. This season with Marseille he has played 29 games, has scored 12 goals and has assisted 2 times. He is the highest scoring player on the team. Will he appear tomorrow against Auxerre?
Times for the match
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Last XI from Auxerre
Donovan Leon; Julian Jeanvier, Jubal, Isaak Toure; Ryan Raveloson, Youssouf M'Changama, Birama Toure, Gideon Mensah, Gauthier Hein, Nuno Da Costa; M'Baye Niang
Last XI from Marseille
Pau Lopez; Sead Kolasinac, Samuel Gigot, Leonardo Balerdi; Issa Kabore, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Klauss; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Cengiz Under; Alexis Sanchez
Auxerre come from a draw
Christoph Pelissier's team is having a bad season after returning to Ligue 1 after being in the second division for many years. Right now they are in a streak of 4 games without losing, the last one was a draw against Lille, with a goal from the Senegalese striker M'Baye Niang. Will Auxerre be able to maintain their unbeaten record tomorrow against Marseille?
Marseille come from a victory
Igor Tudor's team is having a very good season in Ligue 1 as they are now in second place, 8 points behind PSG. Last day they faced a very heavy rival, which was Olimpique Lyonnais and they got an important 1-2 victory, thanks to goals from Cengiz Under and an own goal from Malo Gusto. Can Marseille win tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The Orange Velodrome, located in Marseille, France, will host this duel between Marseille, which seeks to maintain second place, and Auxerre, which seeks not to be relegated. This stadium has a capacity for 67,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: Marseille vs Auxerre Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Marseille and Auxerre corresponding to matchday 33 of the Ligue 1. The meeting will take place in Orange Velodrome. It will start at 12:45 pm