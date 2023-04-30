Bologna vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bologna vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bologna vs Juventus Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Bologna vs Juventus match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bologna vs Juventus of April 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Bologna last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Jhon Lucumi, Stefan Posch, Nicolás Domínguez, Gary Medel, Andrea Cambiaso, Michel Aebischer, Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow and Lewis Ferguson.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 22 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at 30 years old he is the best assister on the team with 9 assists in 31 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ángel Di María (#22), he is the team's second highest assister this season with 4 assists, he returns from injury and we could also see him score on Sunday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 59 points after 18 games won, 5 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want second place to Lazio they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as Bologna is a good team and Juventus is away. Their last game was on April 23, ending in a 1-0 defeat against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium and thus they got their eighth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Bologna Players to Watch
There are three Bologna players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marko Arnautovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 16 games played and he scored in the last game against Lecce. Another player is Musa Barrow (#99), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 24 is the team's highest assister with 5 assists in 25 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Riccardo Orsolini (#2), he is the team's second highest scorer this season with 8 goals and we could see him score on Sunday.
Bologna in the tournament
Bologna has had a great start to the season in Serie A, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 44 points after 12 games won, 8 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from Inter they must win the game. Sunday's game will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team and they are in a better position in the general table. Their last game was on April 21, 2023, they lost 2-1 against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Renato Dall'Ara is located in the city of Bologna, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 39,444 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1927, it is currently the home of the Bologna Football Club of Serie A and underwent a remodeling in 1990 and 2015.