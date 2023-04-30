CF Montreal secure first road win against Sporting Kansas City

For the first time this season, CF Montreal has won back-to-back games in MLS after beating Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on the road at Child Mercy Park.

Bryce Duke scored his first goal in a Montreal jersey and Mathieu Choiniere who continues to be one of Montreal's best players added an insurance goal and assisted on Duke's goal.

The win was also CF Montreal's first road win of the season as Sporting Kansas City remained winless on the season.

The game's first scoring chance came in the 13th minute as the home side earned it when Alan Pulido got a shot on target and Jonathan Sirois made his first save of the evening.

Seven minutes later Choiniere had the first opportunity for the visitors but he was denied by Tim Melia who made his first save of the night to keep it 0-0.

In the 25th minute, Chinonso Offor managed to deflect a shot on target but it went right into the hands of a sliding Melia as he made another critical save.

Six minutes later Daniel Salloi had his first chance but Sirois managed to make a leaping save as he deflected the ball over the crossbar and out of danger.

Four minutes later CF Montreal opened the scoring with a great setup as Choiniere found Duke who went in alone on Melia and beat him between the legs to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

11 minutes later CF Montreal doubled its lead as Choiniere this time got a great feed from Aaron Herrera and beat Melia with a quick shot to make it 2-0 going into halftime.

In the 52nd minute, it was Salloi again with a shot on target but pushed away by Sirois, and six minutes later it was Johnny Russell with a chance at goal but again Sirois made a key save.

In the 66th minute, Salloi had his third chance of the night from just outside the box but Sirois made a huge save stretching and pushing the ball away.

Six minutes were added on and Sporting Kansas City was given a free kick but again it went right into the hands of Sirois.

On the final kick of the game, Russell thought he scored when he beat Sirois from in close but upon further review, the goal was disallowed due to the play being offside.

CF Montreal will now head home to prepare for next Saturday when they will face Orlando City SC at Saputo Stadium.