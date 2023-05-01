Leon vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When and where to watch Leon vs Tigres live and online?
The match will be broadcast by TUDN, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Tigres: Andre-Pierre Gignac
The 37-year-old French striker is having a very good season, despite his age, he is still the top scorer for Tigres with 7 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played, and he has just scored the only goal of the game against Puebla, through a penalty. Will the French striker appear tomorrow against Leon?
Player to watch from Leon: Victor Davila
The 25-year-old Chilean forward is having a very good season with the Panzas Verdes, since in 15 games played he has scored 5 goals and has assisted 2 times. He is the player with the most combined goals and assists. In the CONCACAF Champions League match he was the only scorer for the team, but it was not enough for Leon to tie or win the match. Will the Chilean striker appear tomorrow against Tigres?
Times for the match
Some of the times for the match
Bolivia: 9:05 pm
Colombia:7:05 pm
Argentina: 10:05 pm
Brazil: 10:05 pm
Chile: 8:05 pm
Ecuador: 7:05 pm
USA (ET): 9:05 pm
Spain: 3:05 am
Mexico: 7:05 pm
Paraguay: 9:05 pm
Peru 7:05 pm
Uruguay: 9:05 pm
Venezuela: 8:05 pm
Last XI from Tigres
Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Angel Garza Garcia, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo; Raymundo Fulgencio, Juan Vigon, Rafael Carioca, Diego Lainez; Nico Lopez, Nicolas Ibañez
Last XI from Leon
Rodolfo Cota; Oscar Villa, Adonis Frias, Jaine Barreiro, Ivan Moreno; Elias Hernandez, Fidel Ambriz, Lucas Romero, Víctor Davila; Jose Alvarado, Brian Rubio
Tigres come from a good victory
Robert Siboldi's team is having a very good season, as they are now in the Play-offs, with 25 points, 7 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. The only bad thing is that they will have to go through the play-offs since this is the last day and the team that is in fourth place is 4 points away. Last day they managed to get a victory in Monterrey against Puebla 1-0, thanks to a solitary goal by Andre-Pierre Gignac starting the second half. Will the Tigres be able to beat Leon and move up in the table tomorrow?
Leon come from a tough draw
Nicolas Larcamon's team is having a decent season as they are now in 6th place with 7 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses and are 2 points less than 4th place Toluca. Last day in Liga MX Los Panzas Verdes faced Tijuana in a game with a lot of activity, but with both teams being solid in defense and both forwards unable to score a goal.
But then in the CONCACAF Champions League they faced their next opponent, Tigres and lost 2-1. On behalf of Leon, Victor Davila scored the goal. Sebastian Cordova and Luis Quinones scored the goals for Tigres. Will Leon be able to win tomorrow against Tigres after their defeat?
Where will the match be?
The Leon Stadium, located in León, Mexico, will be the venue for this duel between León, who is looking to get out of the play-off positions and automatically advance to the quarterfinals, and Tigres, who is going through the same situation as León. , but they are one place down and two points less. This stadium has a capacity for 31,297 fans.
This stadium has been important in soccer, since it hosted the 1970 World Cup in Mexico and the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and 7 games of the 1970 World Cup and 4 games of the 1986 World Cup were played in this stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Leon vs Tigres Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Leon and Tigres corresponding to matchday 17 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in Estadio Leon. It will start at 7:05 pm