Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

Watch out for this player at Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom is the top scorer in the EFL Championship with 28 goals and two assists. The 27-year-old English attacker is on the radar of several Premier League teams. His coach reserved him on the bench in the last game. However, he has scored ten goals in the last ten games he has played;
Watch out for this player at Rotherham United
Chiedozie Ogbene has nine goals and four assists this season, eight of them in the EFL Championship. This is his best season in scoring records in this club where he has spent four seasons and comes from scoring a goal against Cardiff, although it was not enough to prevent the defeat of his team;
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
They have just lost at home to Luton, although it was their only defeat in their last four games. They are aiming to play in the Premier League next season and are currently in the Playoffs, fourth with 74 points, four points behind Luton in third and eight points clear of the bottom side;
How are Rotherham United coming along?
They have gone five consecutive matches without a win and have won only one of their last nine matches. They are 21st in the EFL Championship standings with 46 points and are only two points clear of the relegation places;
Background
A total of 40 clashes between these two teams with a favorable balance for Middlesbrough who have won 21 times, 11 won Rotherham United, while eight duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2022 in a duel that ended in a goalless draw.
The stadium
The match will be played at the New York Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity for 12021 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rotherham United and Middlesbrough meet in the 45th round of the EFL Championship.
