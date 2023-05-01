Mallorca vs Athletic Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mallorca vs Athletic Club match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Athletic Club of May 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Mallorca vs Athletic Club
The San Mamés side has the slight edge in the last five games with two wins to two draws and one loss.
Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca | LaLiga season 2022
Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club | LaLiga season 2022
Athletic Club 2-0 Mallorca | season 2021 LaLiga
Athletic Club 3-1 Mallorca | 2020 LaLiga season
Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club | 2019 LaLiga season
Key Player Athletic Club
Outstanding season that has had again the striker Iñaki Williams, being a reference of both the offense and the team, and this Monday will need to contribute goals to take the three points from a field that made his condition worth in the campaign.
Key player Mallorca
Despite being a defender, he has a good aerial game in fixed tactics, remembering that he scored the goal in the defeat against Atlético and is the leader of the backline, so Matija Nastasic will be the player to watch.
Last lineup Athletic Club
1 Unai Simón, 4 Iñigo Martínez, 5 Yeray, 17 Yuri Berchiche, 18 Óscar de Marcos, 8 Oihan Sancet, 6 Mikel Vesga, 23 Ander Herrera, 12 Gorka Guruzeta, 11 Nico Williams, 9 Iñaki Williams.
Last lineup Mallorca
1 Predrag Rajkovic, 2 Matija Nastasic, 6 Copete, 5 Dennis Hadzikadunic, 18 Jaume Costa, 15 Pablo Maffeo, 12 Iddrisu Baba, 14 Dani Rodríguez, 11 Manuel Morlanes, 9 Abdón Prats, 22 Ángel Rodríguez.
Athletic Club: aiming for European places
Although the gap is considerable to qualify for the Champions League, the Europa League or the Conference League do not look so far-fetched for Athletic Club and, in order to achieve that goal, the three points on Monday are key to get a little closer to the final stretch of the season.
Mallorca: avoiding relegation
Despite coming off a 3-1 loss at home to Atletico Madrid, Javier Aguirre's Mallorca have accumulated 40 points in a good season and with probably 6 more they will be in the clear to stay in the relegation zone, so this duel is key to win it at home and get three more points.
The Kick-off
The Mallorca vs Athletic Club match will be played at the Mallorca Stadium, in Mallorca, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
