Sevilla vs Girona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Girona live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Girona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Girona live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
Sevilla vs Girona can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sevilla vs Girona matchday 32 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Girona match on May 1, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 13:00
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Sevilla Statements
José Luis Mendilibar spoke ahead of the match: "Navas has a small problem, I've left him on the stretcher. Acuña had a stomach ache and will train normally. The rest of the players have recovered and we'll see how they are this Sunday and how they get to Girona. We want to use the best players, even if they are not the ones with the best quality". "The normal thing is yes. It is difficult to repeat teams or make one or two substitutions. What we don't want is for them to get injured. We have to try to keep everyone healthy until the end. There are already two that we won't have for the rest of the season". "Just as when I arrived we didn't think about UEFA but about the first game, the thought now is Girona, nothing else. In San Mamés I think we defended well." "The same thing I said against Villarreal. It's good for us and for them. They play to draw people in and catch you between the lines to hurt you. It's not just the one who plays with the ball from the back that takes risks, but the one who presses wide. We'll both be happy. "Fernando has played the last two games and Rakitic too, he was rested earlier and that will be good for us. Nianzou we'll see where he's going to go. We have people to help. Óliver has played there, in that sense we can make an eleven to win". "The idea of us as coaches is that people come to us at ease every day. If you come in a bad mood because you are angry with their people, it is not easy to do your job well. When you do that, there are times when the results are not good, that's what matters. Those who don't play are vindicated by training, the faces are good. The fans have been dull and now they have seen green shoots, with United at home and with LaLiga, that relegation is further away. All of that helps. The board is at ease, I think, I'm with them day by day without spending too much time with them so we don't tire each other out. It's normal that everyone is happy. It doesn't matter if I'm a clown and everyone laughs: if the results go badly there will be bad faces". "Suso must have made that play without having said anything to him. He took it in his own half, left Parejo behind.... I have to give confidence and make things easy for the players. Sometimes I don't know how to keep quiet and maybe when I spoke about Suso it was one of those times. I've been sacked four times, not everything is a bed of roses and I've had strange faces. The results are important".
How is Girona coming along?
Girona had a great match and beat Real Madrid four goals to two at home, a very intense match, full of emotions where the team surprised Real Madrid in a great way.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla comes to this match after beating Athletic by the minimum, a very intense duel where the visitors managed to give the final blow and get three goals.
The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium
The match Sevilla vs Girona will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Sevilla vs Girona live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 32nd matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 13:00.