Cucho returns; Columbus lose heartbreaker 2-1 to Inter Miami

On a beautiful and crisp Saturday evening, you heard the roar of the crowd and saw the smoke and flashing lights fill the downtown air in Columbus, Oh. That meant only thing, Columbus Crew had a game. Coming off an impressive US Open Cup win against Indy Eleven, the Crew looked to bounce back in league after losing to Charlotte the previous week and losing their left wing back Will Sands to a season ending knee injury.

The match got under at Lower.com Field, and to the crowds delight, they saw a familiar face in the Black & Golds lineup, Cucho Hernandez. Cucho had got his first MLS start since going down with an injury and missed the last 6 leagues for Columbus.

Inter Miami had went on the attack late into the 6th minute. Miami attacker Nicholas Stefanelli played a long cross that was a one touch headed by Benjamin Cremaschi to Leonardo Campana who snuck it by a sliding Milos Degenek and barely got by Crew keeper Patrick Schulte and put Miami up 1-0 in the 7th minute.

Just shortly after Miami scored, Columbus began their attack. Yaw Yeboah gets the ball on the left wing and takes the defender with him as he dribbles towards the bottom of the box. Yeboah tried to pass it back to Cucho at first and then was cleared by Kamal Miller. Lucas Zelerayan snags the cleared ball and finds a waiting Cucho at the top of the box who shot a rocket that screams by Miami keeper Drake Callender into the top left corner and brings the Crew level 1-1 in the 10th minute.

Just right before half, Schulte had two great saves that led to a Miami corner kick. On that ensuing corner, Campana was left unmarked and laid a header at the near post and got it by Schulte to send both teams into halftime with Inter Miami up 2-1.

The Black & Gold made some halftime adjustments and brought on Jacen Russell-Rowe to replace Alex Matan to start the second half off. Second half was night and day for the Crew. It appeared that Columbus had started to play their game.

The Crew fought tooth and nail to make a comeback and secure a point. And it looked like that was going to come into fruition late into stoppage time with an apparent hand ball by Miami in their box in the 90+ minute. While they waited for the ref to get the review from VAR official to determine if video review was warranted, the Crew players were pleading with the ref. The Call came in and the ref determined that it was not a handball and ended the match.

Despite Columbus's best efforts to find an equalizer, Inter Miami's defense held strong, and the game ended with a 2-1 victory for the away team. Overall, it was an exciting match, with both teams playing hard and giving their all on the field. However, it was Inter Miami who emerged victorious, thanks to Campana's brace. It was a disappointing result for Columbus Crew, who will be looking to bounce back in their next match.