Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barcelona vs Osasuna live match, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match  Barcelona vs Osasuna match your option is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Barcelona vs Osasuna match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Osasuna of May 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:30 PM ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 2:30 PM en Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:30 PM en ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
España: 7:30 PM en DAZN Laliga, DAZN
México: 11:30 AM en Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Perú: 12:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 PM en ESPN and Star +

Key player - Osasuna

In Osasuna, the presence of Ezequiel Ávila stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has seven goals and two assists in 24 games played, where he has been a starter in 20 of them. He has 1501 minutes in total.

Key player - Barcelona

In Barcelona, the presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out. The 34-year-old Polish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has 19 goals and six assists in 28 games played, where he has started 27 of them. He totals 2311 minutes in total.

Barcelona vs Osasuna history

These two teams have met 91 times. The statistics are in favor of Barcelona, who have been victorious on 53 occasions, while Osasuna have won on 18 occasions, leaving a balance of 19 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 81 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 47 victories, while Osasuna has won 16, for a balance of 18 draws.

If we take into account the times that Barcelona has been at home against Osasuna in LaLiga, there are 40 matches, where the azulgranas have the advantage with 31 games won over the five that the _ have achieved, and the four draws that have been given.

Osasuna

Osasuna comes to this match with a lot of momentum, as they are entering a week that will be historic, considering that in a few days they will play the final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid and the illusion of achieving the miracle is latent. However, they are also obliged to get a positive result from Camp Nou, as they are close to the European competition places and surely one of the main objectives has become to achieve it at any cost.

Barcelona

Barcelona comes into this match with the purpose of once again achieving a victory in front of their fans to keep getting closer to the LaLiga title. The season, which has had ups and downs, is ending in a decorous manner practically assuring a trophy to their trophy cabinets. Although the advantage over Real Madrid is almost irretrievable, the victory in this match with a good game in between will be a mandatory task, since in the midst of the results, consolidating the way of playing is one of the points where the team must convince the most.

The match will be played at Camp Nou

The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the Camp Nou, located in the district of Les Corts in the city of Barcelona, Spain. This venue, inaugurated in 1957, has a capacity for 99,354 spectators.
