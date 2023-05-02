Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM39 minutes ago

Follow here Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Reale Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM44 minutes ago

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLigaMatch?

This is the start time of the game Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: of Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

20:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

16:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

14:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
2:45 AMan hour ago

Tomorrow they are ruled out

Real Madrid will be missing key elements in its eleven, where Ancelotti confirmed changes in his lineup due to suspension and injury.

In addition, Real Sociedad also has 3 injured players who will not be able to play.

Real Madrid: Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, David Alaba, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Sociedad: Umar Sadiq, Martín Merquelanz and Diego Rico.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Vinicius' great season

The Brazilian of Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior in 30 games of LaLiga is being surprising with 10 goals and 10 assists. Apart from 10 yellows, what Vini causes is something unique, because he is the player who provokes and receives fouls. In the Champions League let alone with 10 games he has 6 goals and 5 assists, surpassing Benzema. In the Copa del Rey in 4 games, 3 goals and 3 assists. Finally, in the Club World Cup he scored 3 goals, 1 assist in 2 games.
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
2:35 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

On the Madrid side, Frenchman Karim Benzema with 21 games has scored 17 goals and 3 assists in the league. In the Copa del Rey he has only scored 4 goals and 1 assist. In the Champions League he has scored 4 goals in 8 games.

On the Real side, Alexander Sørloth is the player to follow by the locals, the Norwegian is living a great season in San Sebastian with 28 games he has made 10 goals and 1 assist, being the best striker of the squad. In the Copa del Rey he scored 2 goals in 5 games.

Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid

 

2:30 AMan hour ago

How is Real Sociedad coming?

Real Sociedad comes from a 2-0 win against Osasuna, with a draw against Betis away from home, but their most recent home game won against Rayo Vallecano 2-1. Currently they are not playing for anything, they are only looking to reach the Champions League in the Playoff, with 58 points in fourth place, the San Sebastian team is only playing for pride in these 5 games, looking to their future.
Photo: Real Sociedad
Photo: Real Sociedad
2:25 AMan hour ago

How is Real Madrid coming?

The Merengues are coming from a great moment after winning the league match against Almeria by 4 goals to 2, apart from their most recent defeat was against Girona by 4 goals to 2. Their most recent away win was against Cadiz, the game of this midweek, we could expect an alternative squad prior to the final of Copa del Rey on Saturday and then at the beginning of the other week the first leg semifinal in Champions League against Manchester City. Madrid has a complicated schedule, with many games to face, a full squad, but where it is expected to maintain the inertia to compete in the 3 tournaments.
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
2:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match R Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo