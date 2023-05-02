Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Score
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLigaMatch?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Tomorrow they are ruled out
In addition, Real Sociedad also has 3 injured players who will not be able to play.
Real Madrid: Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, David Alaba, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga.
Real Sociedad: Umar Sadiq, Martín Merquelanz and Diego Rico.
Vinicius' great season
Players to watch
On the Real side, Alexander Sørloth is the player to follow by the locals, the Norwegian is living a great season in San Sebastian with 28 games he has made 10 goals and 1 assist, being the best striker of the squad. In the Copa del Rey he scored 2 goals in 5 games.