Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

Stay with us to follow Arsenal vs Chelsea live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Arsenal vs Chelsea live corresponding to Date 34 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Emirates Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live and online in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offense. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut for the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The Londoners come to this duel looking for the 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League. At the moment they are in first place with 54 units, after 17 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Kai Havertz, a must see player!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the highest promises within the German team and his team. During last season he played 47 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 6 assists, in addition to his team having the third best offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are located as part of the top 3 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Kai Havertz, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The Blues continue with their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, since Arsenal is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where's the game?
The Emirates Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match, corresponding to Date 34 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.