Fluminense vs River Plate: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores

How and where to watch the River Plate vs Fluminense match live?
What time is River Plate vs Fluminense match for Libertadores?
Argentina 9 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Bolivia 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Brazil 9 pm: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Chile 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Colombia 7 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Ecuador 7 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
USA 8 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS
Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6 pm: ESPN, Star+
Paraguay 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Peru 7 pm:Star+, Fox Sports
Uruguay 9 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Venezuela 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports
Speak up, Demichelis!
El grupo está dispuesto a entrenar, aunque algunos estén retrasados en cuanto a minutos. Me permiten hacer variantes, tenemos una gran armonía y eso aumenta nuestra calidad humana.
El Fluminense es el adversario más difícil del grupo y está en un gran momento de forma en Brasil. Iremos allí para intentar ganar y estar en igualdad de condiciones".
Probable lineup for River Plate
River Plate's situation
Speak up, Diniz!
From the coach's point of view, Fluminense's quality was not good today, we made a lot of mistakes. From (the fans') point of view it was good because we scored six goals and could have scored more. But I am not a fan, I am a coach. From the quality of the game on the technical side, Fluminense made many mistakes that cannot be made without paying a high bill as we paid today. We played within our characteristics, but we made many mistakes. Regarding the fans, it was a game with a lot of emotion, the Fortaleza fans were there, they gave prestige to their team, but in terms of technical and tactical quality, we were way below today".
