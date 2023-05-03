Fluminense vs River Plate: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores
How and where to watch the River Plate vs Fluminense match live?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Fluminense live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it:beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is River Plate vs Fluminense match for Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Fluminense of 2th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Bolivia 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Brazil 9 pm:  ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Chile 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Colombia 7 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Ecuador 7 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

USA 8 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: ESPN, Star+

Paraguay 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Peru 7 pm:Star+, Fox Sports

Uruguay 9 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Venezuela 8 pm: Star+, Fox Sports

Speak up, Demichelis!

"Si empezamos de atrás, estamos contentos con el punto que conseguimos (del empate ante Tucumán). No vinimos a buscar un punto, pero el gol tempranero y la expulsión de José hicieron que tuviéramos todo para irnos con las manos vacías. Demostramos nuestra fuerza y nuestras ganas de seguir compitiendo y nos fuimos más que satisfechos. El gol llegó sobre el final pero la idea del equipo, con uno menos, era no resignarse y generar situaciones de gol.

El grupo está dispuesto a entrenar, aunque algunos estén retrasados en cuanto a minutos. Me permiten hacer variantes, tenemos una gran armonía y eso aumenta nuestra calidad humana.

El Fluminense es el adversario más difícil del grupo y está en un gran momento de forma en Brasil. Iremos allí para intentar ganar y estar en igualdad de condiciones".

Probable lineup for River Plate

Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Mammana, Casco; Aliendro, Pérez; I. Fernández, De la Cruz (Borja/Rondón), Barco, Beltrán.
River Plate's situation

Martín Demichelis also opted to spare some of his players, in view of the confrontation on Brazilian soil. The coach has some absences for the game. Enzo was sent off in the last round of the Libertadores and will serve a suspension. Diaz, on the other hand, is recovering from a stretch in the femoral biceps.
Speak up, Diniz!

"I've said it more than once, there is no favorite (for the Brasileiro), there are many good teams. Fluminense to have a chance has to play differently than they did (against Fortaleza). We can not give so much counter-attack, we have to mark better, as we had done until then. We were getting the results because we played differently, but it was not a question of changing players. We played with less concentration than we should have, with less dedication in the defensive return and making more mistakes than we usually do in the passing game.

From the coach's point of view, Fluminense's quality was not good today, we made a lot of mistakes. From (the fans') point of view it was good because we scored six goals and could have scored more. But I am not a fan, I am a coach. From the quality of the game on the technical side, Fluminense made many mistakes that cannot be made without paying a high bill as we paid today. We played within our characteristics, but we made many mistakes. Regarding the fans, it was a game with a lot of emotion, the Fortaleza fans were there, they gave prestige to their team, but in terms of technical and tactical quality, we were way below today".

Probable lineup for Fluminense

Fábio; Samuel Xavier; Nino, Felipe Melo (Manoel), Alexsander; André, Lima, Ganso; Arias, Keno, Cano.
Fluminense's situation

Fernando Diniz spared the players for the game against Fortaleza, but can not with Martinelli and Marrony, with thigh injuries, Gustavo Apis and Jorge, the knee. The side Marcelo has recovered from discomfort in the calf and returned to training.
Classification

El Millonario

River Plate drew 1-1 against Tucuman in the Argentinean Championship. However, the goal ended up being an own goal, in the 87th minute. After starting the Libertadores with a defeat, El Millonario won the first victory over Sporting Cristal, drawing on the number of points with The Strongest, but finishing in third place, due to goal difference.
How comes the Tricolor

Fluminense ended up losing its unbeaten streak in the Campeonato Brasileiro, after a beautiful match Fortaleza, which applied 4-2, at Castelão. In the main competition of the continent, the Tricolor leads group D, with six points.
Eye on the game

River Plate vs Fluminense live this Tuesday (2), at the Maracanã at 8 pm ET, for the Libertadores. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Libertadores Match: River Plate vs Fluminense Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
