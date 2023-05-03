Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya Live Score in Liga Expansion MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match for the Liga Expansion MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match for Liga Expansion MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya of May 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 2:00 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Azteca Digital, HiSports, ViX, ESPN, Star Plus, TVC Deportes and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Last games Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya
The Melenudos have not beaten the Guanajuato team in four consecutive games, but they have not been able to score a single goal in that streak, a situation they will try to break this Tuesday in the first leg.
Celaya 1-0 Leones Negros UDG, Clausura 2023
Leones Negros UDG 0-2 Celaya, Apertura 2022
Celaya 0-0 Leones Negros UDG, Clausura 2022
Celaya 3-0 Leones Negros UDG, Apertura 2022
Leones Negros UDG 1-0 Celaya, Apertura 2022
Key Player Celaya
Los Toros were the second best offense of the season and it was largely due to the contribution of Ricardo Marín with 10 goals, being scoring champion and who will have to maintain the same inertia to be able to think about advancing to the Semifinals.
Key player Leones Negros UDG
Wilber Rentería is one of those players who at any moment can change the course of the game with his verticality, as happened in the playoff against Tepatitlán, so he will be the player to watch for the first leg.
Last lineup Celaya
15 Guillermo Allison, 4 Daniel Zamora, 5 Noé Topete, 21 Ricardo Peña, 33 Rodrigo Melgarejo, 6 Eduardo del Ángel, 7 Diego Aguilar, 12 Carlos Acosta, 128 Héctor Pérez, 8 Amaury Escoto, 10 Ricardo Marín.
Last lineup Leones Negros UDG
30 Felipe López, 3 Juan de Alba, 6 Francisco Rabego, 28 Dionicio Escalante, 5 José Hernández, 7 Martín Galván, 11 Miguel Vallejo, 19 Wilber Rentería, 34 Jesús Henestrosa, 81 Alejandro Carreón, 83 Leonardo Martínez.
Celaya: prove why they were the best team of the championship
The Toros del Celaya were the best team in the regular season and will have to make it count in this series, as they had just over a week's rest, only lost two games in the regular campaign and have the leading scorer of the Clausura 2023 in Ricardo Marín with 10 goals.
Leones Negros: take advantage of home advantage
A month ago they had no chance and thanks to the "relegation" of Pumas Tabasco, they managed to enter the Reclassification as 13th place and were the only visitor to win the Playoffs with a 1-0 win over Tepatitlán, so they got into the Playoffs and could be the surprise package due to their good results. It is worth remembering that they are the only certified team in the Liga Expansión MX, although there is still no promotion in this campaign.
The Kick-off
The Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Expansion MX 2023: Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.