Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya Live Score in Liga Expansion MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match for the Liga Expansion MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match for Liga Expansion MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya of May 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 2:00 AM on Claro Sports

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Azteca Digital, HiSports, ViX, ESPN, Star Plus, TVC Deportes and Claro Sports

Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya

The Melenudos have not beaten the Guanajuato team in four consecutive games, but they have not been able to score a single goal in that streak, a situation they will try to break this Tuesday in the first leg.

Celaya 1-0 Leones Negros UDG, Clausura 2023

Leones Negros UDG 0-2 Celaya, Apertura 2022

Celaya 0-0 Leones Negros UDG, Clausura 2022

Celaya 3-0 Leones Negros UDG, Apertura 2022

Leones Negros UDG 1-0 Celaya, Apertura 2022

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Celaya

Los Toros were the second best offense of the season and it was largely due to the contribution of Ricardo Marín with 10 goals, being scoring champion and who will have to maintain the same inertia to be able to think about advancing to the Semifinals.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Leones Negros UDG

Wilber Rentería is one of those players who at any moment can change the course of the game with his verticality, as happened in the playoff against Tepatitlán, so he will be the player to watch for the first leg.
Foto: Quadrantín Jalisco
Image: Quadrantín Jalisco
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Celaya

15 Guillermo Allison, 4 Daniel Zamora, 5 Noé Topete, 21 Ricardo Peña, 33 Rodrigo Melgarejo, 6 Eduardo del Ángel, 7 Diego Aguilar, 12 Carlos Acosta, 128 Héctor Pérez, 8 Amaury Escoto, 10 Ricardo Marín.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Leones Negros UDG

30 Felipe López, 3 Juan de Alba, 6 Francisco Rabego, 28 Dionicio Escalante, 5 José Hernández, 7 Martín Galván, 11 Miguel Vallejo, 19 Wilber Rentería, 34 Jesús Henestrosa, 81 Alejandro Carreón, 83 Leonardo Martínez.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Celaya: prove why they were the best team of the championship

The Toros del Celaya were the best team in the regular season and will have to make it count in this series, as they had just over a week's rest, only lost two games in the regular campaign and have the leading scorer of the Clausura 2023 in Ricardo Marín with 10 goals.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Leones Negros: take advantage of home advantage

A month ago they had no chance and thanks to the "relegation" of Pumas Tabasco, they managed to enter the Reclassification as 13th place and were the only visitor to win the Playoffs with a 1-0 win over Tepatitlán, so they got into the Playoffs and could be the surprise package due to their good results. It is worth remembering that they are the only certified team in the Liga Expansión MX, although there is still no promotion in this campaign.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Expansion MX 2023: Leones Negros UDG vs Celaya!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo